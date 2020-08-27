Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Announces Four Fall Concerts at the Teatro Costanzi

All concerts will begin at 8 p.m. and will feature new sanitary regulations by the ministry of health.

The Teatro dell'Opera di Roma has announced its first fall concerts at the Teatro Costanzi, OperaWire reports.

August 28 - Vivaldi's "Four Seasons"

Conducted by Vincenzo Bolognese. The concert will also include the composer's "Gloria" under Roberto Gabbiani. This event will feature the chorus and three soloists from the "Fabbrica" Young Artist Program del Teatro dell'Opera including Agnieszka Jadwiga Grochala, Marianna Mappa, and Irene Savignano.

September 3 and 5 - "Tutto Verdi"

Performed under Paolo Arrivabeni, the chorus will perform passages from "Macbeth" and "Nabucco," among others.

October 1 - Rossini's "Petite messe solennelle"

This concert will feature Agnieszka Jadwiga Grochala, Irene Savignano, Rodrigo Ortiz, and Alessandro Della Morte. Jader Bignamini conducts.

