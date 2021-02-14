Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Delivery Allows For Plays to Be Delivered to Your Home in Milan

The pair of performers ride their bikes through the streets of Milan with full backpacks, delivering performances on request.

Feb. 14, 2021  

You can now get a play delivered to your home in Milan, thanks to Marica Mastromarino and Roberta Paolini's Teatro Delivery, CGTN reports.

Mastromarino and Paolini perform the likes of Italian iconic writers such as Dante, Carlo Goldoni and Gianni Rodari.

"The analogy is clear: we bring another kind of food, just as necessary," explained Mastromarino. "So if it's allowed to deliver food by bike under lockdown restrictions, then we deliver another kind of food on our bikes."

"I've done street theater before," said Paolini. "This is theater in the street, which is a bit different."

The pair perform in courtyards, parks, and hallways, allowing to stick to COVID-19 guidelines, with audiences as few as two people

"We're performing in the most unusual spaces - corners, little squares," said Paolini. "We've been on the terrace on the eighth floor of a building - basically on the rooftop."

Read more on CGTN.


