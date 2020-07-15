See the Full Lineup for ITALIAN BRASS WEEK Festival 2020

This weekend the curtain opens for the 21st season of the international Italian Brass Week festival which will take place entirely online. The control room will be based in Florence at the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and will be led by Maestro Luca Benucci, first horn, artistic director of the Orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, and Professor of Music at the Fiesole School of Music and of the Conservatory of Music 'C. Monteverdi 'of Bolzano.

The platform used for master classes and concerts will be Zoom in addition to the festival's social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The Festival is organized in partnership with the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, ANBIMA, the institutions of the Municipality of Florence, the Metropolitan City of Florence and the Tuscany Region, the Embassies of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, the Spain, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Czech Republic, the Russian Federal Republic, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Sweden- based in Rome, the Honorary Consulate of the United States, the Honorary Consulate of Sweden, the Honorary Consulate of France and the Honorary Consulate of Hungary - based in Florence, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany - based in Milan, the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation - based in Pisa, as well as the Polish Institute of Rome, the Fundamusical Simón Bolívar, the International Women's Brass Conference, the Spanish Association of Tubas and Euphoniums, and the International Trombone Association.

Every corner of the world will speak Italian Brass Week; each of the 90 world stars will open their home to let out that vital breath, that 'Cosmic Breath' that will reach thousands, millions of young people and music lovers. The Godfather of Italian Brass Week 2020 is Maestro Zubin Mehta.

The new season is entitled 'A Cosmic Breath: a virtual Festival with real Musicians'.

The fulcrum of the week will be Air in all its facets. Air is one of the four elements of nature, as intangible as music. It is the invisible energy that we breathe, it is the vital breath, the cosmic breath, the universal soul. It is the element synonymous with fantasy, imagination, spirituality. And it is in the multiple meanings of Air, in this Cosmic Breath, that our Festival will take place, because the air is vibrant. As the great German composer Johannes Brahms said "there are so many melodies that wander in the air that I must be careful not to step on them. "

Like any previous season of the Festival, the days of the week will be marked by the Masterclasses. This year they will be open to all with no limit on the number of participants and free of charge. All you need is a good connection and a smartphone, iPhone, iPad, PC, etc.

For each day we will have 8 teachers - teachers, orchestra professors and international soloists - who, in the time slot 8:30-12:30 and 15:30-18:30 (Italian time) - will give their lessons to the world of Brass and to all fans. They will educate the generations to Beauty with a mode unusual but necessary that is capable of keeping us united despite the planetary health emergency.

Here are the over 90 masters of the 21st season:

For horns: Luca Benucci - Orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Music School of Fiesole, Conservatory of music 'C. Monteverdi 'from Bolzano (Italy), Dale Clevenger - ex Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Indiana University (USA), Stefan Dohr - Berliner Philharmoniker (Germany), Sarah Willis - Berliner Philharmoniker (USA), Eric Terwilliger - Symphonieorchester Bayerischen Rundfunks (USA), David Pyatt - London Symphony Orchestra and Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London (England), Jeff Nelsen - Canadian Brass and Jacobs School of Music Indiana University (Canada), Stefan de Leval Jezierski - Berliner Philharmoniker and Shanghai Conservatory (USA), Han Xiao-Ming - Deutsche Radio Philharmonie (China), Ab Koster - NDR Symphony Orchestra of Hamburg (Germany), Rodolfo Epelde - Spanish National Orchestra and Escuela Superior de Musica Reina Sofia of Madrid (Spain), Frøydis Ree Wekre - ex Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Norwegian Academy of Music (Norway), Giovanni Hoffer - International Jazz soloist (Italy), Erik Ralske - the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Juilliard School (USA), Andrew Bain - Los Angeles Philarmonic & Colburn School of Los Angeles (Australia), Guglielmo Pellarin - National Academy of Santa Cecilia (Italy), Yoel Abadi - Israel Philharmonic & Buchmann-Mehta University Tel Aviv (Israel), Luiz Garcia - São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (Brazil), Anneke Scott (natural horn) - Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, University of Birmingham, University of Kent, Trinity Laban Conservatory & Royal Academy of Music (England).

For Trumpets: Allen Vizzutti - International soloist (USA), Andrea Dell'Ira - Orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino (Italy), Francisco 'Pacho' Flores - International soloist (Venezuela), Rex Richardson - International soloist (USA), Marco Pierobon - Gomalan Brass, Conservatory of Music 'C. Monteverdi 'di Bolzano & International soloist (Italy), Ruben Simeo - International soloist (Spain), Omar Tomasoni - Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (Italy), Giuliano Sommerhalder - Rotterdam Philharmonic (Italy), Andrea Tofanelli - International Jazz soloist (Italy), Francesco Tamiati - Teatro alla Scala Orchestra (Italy), Joe Burgstaller - International soloist (USA), Jens Lindemann - International soloist, ex Canadian Brass & Artistic Director of the Banff Center International Summer Brass Festival (Canada / Germany), Fábio Brum - Orquestra Sinfónica Brasileira, Royal Brass Quintet of España & International soloist (Brazil), Claudio Quintavalla - Orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino (Italy), Esteban Batallán - Chicago Symphony Orchestra (Spain), Mary Elisabeth Bowden - Artosphere Festival Orchestra, Iris Orchestra & Seraph Brass (USA), Yigal Meltzer - Israel Philharmonic & Buchmann-Mehta University Tel Aviv (Israel), Leonardo Mendez - Ensemble de Metales de Venezuela, Venezuela Brass Ensemble Sistema Nacional de Metales of the Sede Nacional de Metales y Coros Juveniles and Infantiles de Venezuela Fundación Musical Simón Bolivar (Venezuela), Mireia Farrés Bosch - Barcelona Symphony and Catalonia National Orchestra & Escola Superior de Música de Catalunya (Spain).

For tenor trombones: Joseph "Joe" Alessi - New York Philharmonic & The Juilliard School (USA), Enzo Turriziani - Wiener Philharmoniker (Italy), Alain Trudel - International soloist (Canada), Daniele Morandini - Teatro alla Scala Orchestra (Italy), Antonio Sicoli - Opera of Rome & Music School of Fiesole (Italy), Vincenzo Paratore - Orchestra of the Teatro Massimo 'V. Bellini 'di Catania & International soloist (Italy), Zoltan Kiss - Mnozil Brass & Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester (Hungary), Jonathan Reith - Orchester de Paris (France), Jamie Williams - Deutsche Oper Berlin & Hochschule für Musik und Theater Rostock (USA), Jörgen van Rijen - Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Amsterdam Conservatory (Netherlands), Elias Faingersh - International soloist (Sweden), Hiroyuki Kurogane - International soloist (Japan), Ximo Vicedo - Spanish Radio Television Symphony Orchestra, Escuela Superior de Music Katarina Gurska in Madrid, Alicante Brass Academy & International soloist (Spain), Vanessa Fralick - Toronto Symphony Orchestra (Canada), Jack Chou - International soloist, Metropolis Trombone Quartet & Taiwan Connection Chamber Orchestra (Taiwan), David Bruchez-Lalli - Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich, University of the Arts in Zurich & Director of Youth Symphony Orchestra in Zurich (Switzerland), Katy Jones - Hallé Orchestra & Royal Northern Colleg e of Music (USA), Achilles Liarmakopoulos - Canadian Brass, Greek Radio Symphony Orchestra, Malaysian Philharmonic & European Union Youth Orchestra (Greece), Abbie Conant - International soloist & Trossinger University (USA), Fabrice Millischer - Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris & Musichochschule Freiburg (France).

For bass trombones: Gabriele Malloggi - Orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino (Italy), Charlie Vernon - Chicago Symphony Orchestra & DePaul University (USA), Stefan Schulz - Berliner Philharmoniker & Berlin University of the Arts (Germany), Ben van Dijk - Rotterdam Philharmonic (Netherlands), Steve Norrel - the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra (USA), José Ángel Isla - Orchester de Paris Conservatoire National Supérier de Musique de Lyon & Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris (Spain), Matyas Veer - Staatsorchester Stuttgart (Germany), Christian Jones - Opera North Yorkshire & Royal Northern College of Music (England), Gabriel Langfur - Boston University, Rhode Island Philharmonic & Vermont Symphony Orchestra (USA).

For Tubas: Roger Bobo - Tuba Legend, ex Los Angeles Philharmonic, Scuola di Musica di Fiesole & Musashino Academy of Music (USA), Dan Perantoni - Indiana University Jacobs School of Music & International soloist (USA), Øystein Baadsvik - International soloist (Norway), Alessandro Fossi - 'C. Monteverdi' Conservatory of Music in Bolzano, Gomalan Brass & International soloist (Italy), Jens Bjørn Larsen - Danish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Hochschule für Musik Hannover & International soloist (Denmark), Roland Szentpali - International soloist (Hungary), Sérgio Carolino - International soloist (Portugal), Mike Forbes - La Crosse Symphony and Manitowoc Symphony Orchestras, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse & International soloist (USA), Mike Roylance - Boston Symphony Orchestra, New England Conservatory (USA), Derek Fenstermacher - St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, Albany Symphony Orchestra, Montclair State University & Kean University (USA), Patrick Sheridan - International soloist (USA), Perry Hoogendijk - Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Amsterdam Conservatorium (Netherlands), David Muñoz - Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Gijón of the Universidad de Oviedo (Spain), Aaron Tindal - Sarasota Orchestra & University of Miami (USA), Michael Grose - University of Oregon, Eugene Symphony & Oregon Brass Quintet (USA), JoAnna Ross Hersey - University of North Carolina at Pembroke & President of International Women's Brass Conference (USA), Eduardo Nogueroles - Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Valencia, Director of the Banda Sinfónica de la Societat Musical d'Alboraya, President of the Asociación de Tubas y Bombardinos & Rapresentante internacional de la International Tuba and Euphonium Association (Spain), Albert Savino Khattar - International soloist & Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

For the Euphoniums: Luciano De Luca - Italian Brass Band & National Band of the State Police (Italy), Bastien Baumet - Paris Brass Band, National French Police Orchestra & Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris (France), Fernando Deddos - Panama Brass Orchesta, International soloist, Federal University Rio Grande do Norte States & President of the Brasilian Euphonium and Tuba Association (Brazil), Kang Chun Meng - Singapore Armed Forced Central Band & Lion City Brass Band (Singapore), Josep Burguera Riera - Palma de Mallorca Windband & Balearic Islands Superior Conservatory (Spain).

Personal Coaches: Gabriella Rania - Mental Coach of the Roberto Re Leadership School (Italy), Elies Monxolí Cerveró - Professor of yoga, meditation and Alexander Technique, PluralEnsemble & Superior Conservatory of Music in Madrid and Castelló de la Plana (Spain)

Between the two sessions of the masterclasses there will be streaming concerts, talk shows, meetings and happenings in which 20 Brass Ensembles from all over the world will take part, as well as art experts, chefs and sommeliers on the international level. A few such masters of their craft are Dr. Antonella Lombardi for the artistic and cultural heritage, the international chef 'showman at the Panzano in Chianti' Dario Cecchini, the cook of Rai Uno, writer Luisanna Messeri for the food and wine, and Paola Mencarelli journalist and director of the Florence Cocktail Week.

The 2020 Festival has a mission that is based on three pillars: 'Wings to Talent', 'Italian Brass Week for Youth' and 'Music to People'. These pillars make themselves the mouthpieces of Beauty, Fantasy, Internationality, Talent, Ingenuity and Passion.

The season of 'Wings to Talent' this year will be online and will not follow the model of the international competition as the previous seasons in attendance but, on the final day of the Festival, the best young Italian musicians and professionals, winners of the previous International competitions of our Festival, rewarded with the scholarships offered by ANBIMA, will present themselves to the general public and perform selected songs in order to put their talents on display.

We will consolidate our mission, giving wings to young musical promises and enhancing and increasing collaboration with prestigious educational institutions and organizations, such as El Sistema Abreu in Venezuela, the Bacarelli Institute of Sao Paulo in Brazil, the Ensemble Nifo Band from Gambia in Africa, in order to guarantee a widespread and capillary formation with free access for all. An extended mission: 'Italian Brass Week for Youth'. We believe, as already argued by José Antonio Abreu, that music education is a way of organizing and developing the community. We have a social responsibility to professionalize young people by transferring the millennial knowledge that Music has, that cosmic integration that applies to all of Life. It is thanks to this mission that we have received the Bronze Medal from the President of the Republic of Italy.

And finally, 'Music to People'. Every day we will host many Brass ensembles connected with us from the five continents as well as electronic music. There will be two afternoon appointments, marked at 2:30 pm and 2:45 pm (Italian time), three evening appointments, divided between 9:00 pm, 9:45 pm and 10:30 pm (Italian time). They have already joined our 'A Cosmic Breath' project: the Horn Quartet of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino (Italy), the Russian Horns (Russia), the Bayres Horns (Argentina), BrassUka (Brazil), the Shofar Horn Quartet (Brazil), the Seraph Brass (USA), the American Brass Quintet (USA), the Siete Quartos 7/4 Brass Ensemble (Venezuela), the Venezuelan Horn Ensemble (Venezuela), the 8 Buglers of Japan (Japan), the Mascoulisse Quartet ( Italy), South Brass (Italy), Nifo Band (Gambia), Son De Tikizia (Costa Rica), Melos Brass (Greece), Iran Brass Ensemble (Iran), Quinteto de Bronces 'Embajador' (Guatemala), Belgian Brass (Belgium), Kortenhoef Brass Quintet (Netherlands), M5 Mexican Brass (Mexico), Gomalan Brass (Italy).

The closing of each evening will be brought about by the performance of electronic and brass music curated by the producer and sound designer Alberto Tucci of 'Elastica Records', an historic independent record label which, from Chianti is, to date, the reference point of the international electronic scene.

The Main Show will also be in the air, the hot air of the Montgolfier brothers' balloon, to bring the Brass of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino up to the skies of Florence for the final day of the Festival. On board the aerostatic globe, which gives homage to Florence in a goodbye to 2021, we will retrace the enterprise of Giovanni Luder, the first in the Grand Duchy of Tuscany to take off on July 16, 1795 in the skies of the city of Giglio, to be promoted by the Grand Duke Ferdinando III 'royal fountain', and to obtain 24 gold sequins. Like Luder, the Brass of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino "will rise in the air and confide in the winds", joining the cosmic breath of the universe with their energy, the soul of the Italian Brass Week.

Francesco Traversi - Bronze, Silver and Gold Medal Best Composer and Best contemporary composer of classical music in 2014, 2016 and 2018 winner at the Global Music Awards in Los Angeles will autograph the score of our world premiere. The soundtrack of the Main Show will be the famous romance of Prince Calaf from Turandot by the Tuscan composer Giacomo Puccini, Nessun dorma. The air of the unknown Prince will reach those stars trembling with hope that will give way to the light of dawn. From the darkness of the emergency of the Covid-19 pandemic we will return to the light and "at dawn we will win!".

