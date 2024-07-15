THE SON OF THE GREAT MOSHIKO Returns to the Cameri Theatre

Performances will run 5 August - 25 September 2024.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
THE SON OF THE GREAT MOSHIKO Returns to the Cameri Theatre
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Son of the Great Moshiko will return to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances will run 5 August - 25 September 2024.

LATEST NEWS

TARTUFFE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Get Your Summer Theater Merch in BroadwayWorld's Shop
WAITRESS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Round 2 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

When the Chef, Noam Amir, a meteor in the sky of the culinary scene, gets caught in debt right before opening  his new Bistro in Paris, the spirit of his deceased father, Moshiko – The owner of the legendary "The Big Moshiko's Hummus Place", appears before him and offers him an offer he can't decline. 

With that Noam finds himself returning to his childhood home, to the family he left behind and to the Hummus place he hates so much.

Duration: 105 Minutes




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos