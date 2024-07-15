THE SON OF THE GREAT MOSHIKO Returns to the Cameri Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Son of the Great Moshiko will return to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances will run 5 August - 25 September 2024.

When the Chef, Noam Amir, a meteor in the sky of the culinary scene, gets caught in debt right before opening his new Bistro in Paris, the spirit of his deceased father, Moshiko – The owner of the legendary "The Big Moshiko's Hummus Place", appears before him and offers him an offer he can't decline.

With that Noam finds himself returning to his childhood home, to the family he left behind and to the Hummus place he hates so much.

Duration: 105 Minutes

Comments