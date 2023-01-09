Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RINGO is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 21 February.

Jan. 09, 2023  
RINGO is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre

Minutes after Danny Dingot proposes to Mika, he discovers that his penis is missing. Meanwhile, his tool - "Ringo" - is already celebrating its independence all over town. Mika is pulled into an affair with Ringo, the Police open an investigation, Shlomo Artzi comes to the rescue, and the plot thickens when Ringo enlists to the IDF and gets abducted by Hamas.

A wild musical comedy about love and intimacy, the eternal struggle between reason and passion, and how politics sneaks into our pants.


The musical was produced with the support of the Mifal HaPais Council for the Culture and Arts

* This is the first production by the "The Cameri | New Generation", the young group of The Cameri Theatre

Duration: 90 Minutes




Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients. In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.
Birthday Candles comes to the Cameri Theatre in Israel in February 2023. We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.
Youth America Grand Prix has announced its first ever INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY YOUTH ENSEMBLE, in collaboration with YGP Israel. 
Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will reunite with legendary Israeli composer Nurit Hirsh at The Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Friday, December 9th at 9:30PM. This special performance is part of their joint concert tour, marking Hirsh's 80th birthday celebration. 

