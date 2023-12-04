PETER PAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Performances run December 13 - 14, 2023.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

The Cameri Theatre, in collaboration with The Orna Porat Theater for Children and Youth, invites you to sprinkle some fairy dust and fly with Peter Pan and Wendy to Neverland. There, we will meet the lost boys, the fairy Tinker Bell, the pirates, and of course, Peter Pan's sworn enemy – Captain Hook.

James Matthew Berry's beloved classic story about the eternal boy, Peter Pan, receives a new and original adaptation by Roy Segev and Shirili Deshe.

It is a colorful, wild, and surprising musical production for adults who grew up loving the story and for children who do not know it yet

Duration: 75 Minutes

Performances run December 13 - 14, 2023.




