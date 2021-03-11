New Israeli Opera Presents HEBREW SONGS

New Israeli Opera is reopening its doors on March 11 with Hebrew Songs.

This concert features a special program with leading Israeli Opera soloists presenting the best of the best of classical Israeli songs with special arrangements by David Sebba.

The sounds and sights of Israel come alive in this program featuring classics written by the leading song writers of composers of our musical history - Nathan Alterman, Dan Almagor, Ehud Manor, Haim Gouri, Yoram Taharlev, Naomi Shemer, Sasha Argov, Moshe Vilensky, Mordechai Zeira, Nurit Hirsch, Matti Caspi and many others.

The Israeli Opera Soloists include Anat Czarny, Tal Ganor, Goni Knaani, and Daniela Skorka.

The Raanana Symphonette Orchestra is led by music director, arranger and conductor, David Sebba.

Learn more at https://www.israel-opera.co.il/eng/?CategoryID=1258&ArticleID=6208.