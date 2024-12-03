NAOMI AND NORMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Naomi and Norma is headed to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances will run 20 December - 24 February.

Naomi Dekel, a recent divorcee from Eilat, has to move to Metula for her new job, caring for Norma: a lonely and bitter old lady, a former lawyer who has recently fired one caregiver after another. When Ethan, Naomi's ex-husband, discovers that Naomi has left their daughters with a friend, he calls social services and threatens to take away her custody. Naomi, fearing she could lose custody of her daughters, has no choice but to return to Eilat in a hurry, dragging a reluctant Norma along. Their journey, which starts out as a power struggle between the two protagonists, develops into a surprising, funny, and powerful relationship that will completely change the lives of both women.

A new comedy, by the creators of the successful play Genius Bound.



*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

Duration: 80 Minutes

