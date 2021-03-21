Israel Radio Station Galley Zahal to Broadcast One Hour of the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Galley Zahal, one of the biggest radio stations in Israel, will broadcast one hour dedicated only to the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The show is in Hebrew, but most of the time the music will be playing, in English.

Listeners can tune in online on March 26 at 22:00pm Israel time at https://glz.co.il/?'?oeצ.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.