Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its 2021-22 season. The programs this year will be diverse, some featuring popular and well-loved works, some intriguing and exciting, and some combining both. The first program will feature Stravinsky's famous ballet, The Rite of Spring, together with a work by Noam Sheriff, whose early compositions were influenced by Stravinsky, and who was also the first Israeli composer to be performed at Heichal Hatarbut.

Some of the company's celebrated soloists, such as Pinchas Zukerman, Daniil Trifonov and Tabea Zimmermann will perform popular works by Bruch, Walton and Prokofiev, alongside works by Kopytman, Bartok and Mason Bates.

In November the orchestra will share the stage for the first time at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium with its next-door neighbor, the Habimah Theater. Together they will perform a special version of Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, directed by Moshe Kaftan. The orchestra will also perform a new version of Bartok's ballet, The Miraculous Mandarin, with original choreography by Ohad Fishof and Noa Zuk for an ensemble of dancers.

Another innovation this season: Music Director Lahav Shani will be joining the orchestra musicians as a pianist in the Chamber Music Series. The opening festive concert of the series will be performed for the first time in the Lowy Hall.

This year, the orchestra will celebrate its 85th anniversary, with a dream list of the world's greatest conductors, singers and soloists. One of the company's best-loved is Yefim Bronfman, who will be this season's Artist-in-Residence. He will perform two programs as soloist at the end of the season, and will appear in a chamber concert with orchestra members, as well as two recitals - a solo recital and a recital for two pianos. Finally, Zubin Mehta will be returning with Puccini's Tosca.

The season opens in October 2021. Learn more at https://www.ipo.co.il/en/.