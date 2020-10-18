Alliance for Jewish Theatre's 2020 Virtual Conference Announces Plan of Events

The conference takes place Sunday, October 25, Monday, October 26, and Tuesday, October 27.

The Alliance For Jewish Theatre has announced its 2020 Conference, along with a detailed plan of events.

The conference takes place Sunday, October 25, Monday, October 26, and Tuesday, October 27.

Learn more at https://alljewishtheatre.org/.

Day One - Sunday October 25

EVENT 1

What: Opening Discussion and Q&A

Who: Mara Isaacs, Producer of Tony-Award Winning Hadestown

Moderator: Debórah Eliezer, Artistic Director of foolsFURY Theater

When: Sunday, October 25, 12pm - 1:30pm Eastern Time (9am - 10:30am Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: A moderated discussion about the future of our industry, the power of theatre in this moment, the influence of Jewishness on Mara's own work, and more. A question and answer period with attendees will follow. This event will open the conference. If you have questions, email conference@alljewishtheatre.org

EVENT 2

What: AJT's Anti-Racism Training Session 3

Who: Lindsey Newman, Director of Community Engagement from Be'chol Lashon

When: Sunday, October 25, 3pm - 4:30pm Eastern Time (12pm - 1:30pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: Free for Members, $18 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: In the third part of this series facilitated by Lindsey Newman, we will set about the task of learning, reflection and taking action. Together we will learn how Jewish wisdom and values can help us build a multiracial community rooted in racial justice; better understand the racial paradigm of the United States and how we (as Jews) fit within. Alse we will reflect on how implicit bias and behaviors create barriers to cultural competence. These workshops are interactive and seek to provide a space for open and honest conversation, while prioritizing the development of tools for Jewish theatres and artists to become anti-racist practitioners. This session will focus on building arts tools for Jewish Theatres and Artists to help become anti-racist practitioners and think about art through a racial equity lens.

EVENT 3

What: Affinity Group "Regional" Networking Event

Who: Network and connect with other artists from your region

When: Sunday, October 25, 6pm - 7pm Eastern Time (3pm - 4pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: The first of two networking events, this will provide the opportunity to meet and network with other artists from your area (NYC, East Coast, Midwest, The South, Canada, Israel, Europe, West Coast, other). We'll offer some get to know you prompts (name, role, pronouns, city, favorite show, favorite Jewish show) and then let you connect on your own. This event will lead right into our first selection of performances.

EVENT 4

What: AJT Performance Event 1

Who: A selection of performance projects chosen by AJT

When: Sunday, October 25, 7pm - 8:30pm Eastern Time (4pm - 5:30pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: A selection of performance projects chosen by AJT from AJT's performance proposal requests. The first of three performance events. Selections will be chosen and announced on or around Monday, October 19th.

Day Two - Monday October 26

Event 5A & 5B

When: Monday, October 26, 12pm - 1:30pm Eastern Time (9am - 10:30am Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

What/Who/Description:Event 5A: Israeli Theatre Maker PanelShimrit Ron, Director of The Hanoch Levin Institute of Israeli DramaIgal Ezraty, Israeli Director, Co-Artistic Director, the Arab-Hebrew Theatre of JaffaHadar Galron, Israeli Playwright/Performer Mikveh, The Secrets, Passion Killer, WhistleMaya Arad Yasur, Israeli Playwright, Amsterdam, Suspended, God Waits at the StationNoam Gil, Israeli Playwright of Suspicious Incident, The SettlerHanna Azoulay-Hasfari, Actress, playwright, screenwriter, film director and social activist

A panel with some of Israel's most well known and notorious theatre makers making theatre now in Israel and across Europe. Get an understanding of the kinds of theatre Israeli theatre artists and companies are making. What are the trends? What are the subjects covered? What are the themes explored? Is anything off-topic or too taboo? Do American plays get done in Israel? Then have an opportunity to virtually meet, talk to them, ask questions, and form relationships.

Event 5B: Hands-On Playwriting Workshop and Discussion with Joshua Harmon

Joshua Harmon, Playwright of Bad Jews, Significant Other

This workshop will lead attendees in a hands-on playwriting workshop. And concluding with around a 30-minute Q&A on the art and business of playwriting.

EVENT 6

What: Jewish Theatre-Making from Around the World

Who: Artistic Leaders of Jewish Theatre Companies from Canada, USA, England, Mexico, Hungary

a??Panelists:

András Borgula, Artistic Director of Gólem Theater in Budapest, Hungary

Helen Marcos, Artistic Director of La Caja Negra, México. Playwright/psychodramatist

Rachel Mars, London based writer/performer, former Jewish arts producer for JW3

Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

David Eisner, Co-Artistic Director of Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company in Toronto

Moderator: Rebecca Guber, Director and Founder of Asylum Arts

When: Monday, October 26, 3pm - 5pm Eastern Time (12pm - 2pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: This panel will address a range of questions including: How are Jewish Theatre leaders across the globe adapting to the new world and the future world to come? What are the themes that are different from each part of the world? How are theatre institutions supported financially in each country? What is the Jewish and non-Jewish breakdown of audiences and artists at each company? What is Anti-Semitism like in each country and how does it impact theatre-making?

EVENT 7

What: Affinity Group "Role" Networking Event

Who: Network and connect with other artists whose primary role in theatre is the same as yours

When: Monday, October 26, 7pm - 8pm Eastern Time (4pm - 5pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: The second of two networking events, this one will allow artists to connect and network with others artists in similar roles (Artistic Directors, Playwrights, Performers and Actors, Directors, Designers, Dramaturg, Producers, Others). We'll offer some get to know you prompts (name, role, pronouns, city, favorite show you've made, favorite Jewish show you've made) and then let you connect on your own. This event will lead right into our second selection of performances.

EVENT 8

What: AJT Second Performance Event

Who: A selection of performance projects chosen by AJT

When: Monday, October 26, 8pm - 9:30pm Eastern Time (5pm - 6:30pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: A selection of performance projects chosen by AJT from AJT's performance proposal requests. The second of three performance events. Selections will be chosen and announced on or around Monday, October 19th.

Day Three - Tuesday, October 27

Event 9A & 9B

When: Tuesday, October 27, 12pm - 1:30pm Eastern Time (9am - 10:30am Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Event 9A: Lessons from the Field: Culturally-Specific Theaters Wrestle with Diversity, Inclusivity, and Anti-Blackness

Nikkole Salter, Actress, Dramatist, Educator, Board Chair, TCGa??

Olga Sanchez Saltveit, Ph.D., Asst. Prof., Middlebury College; AD Emerita, Milagro

Snehal Desai, Producing Artistic Director of East West Players

Rex Daugherty, Producing Artistic Director of Solas Nua Theatre, an Irish arts org

Moderator: Adam Immerwahr, Artistic Director of Theater J

Event 9A: Lessons from the Field: Culturally-Specific Theaters Wrestle with Diversity, Inclusivity, and Anti-Blackness - Jewish theatre represents a group that sits at the intersection of being both persecuted and privileged, both historically and currently. As our field-at-large grapples with anti-Blackness and the marginalization of Black and Indigenous artists within our industry, what lessons can Jewish theaters learn from the conversations happening at other culturally-specific theaters, such as Asian, Irish, and Latinx theaters? Where are the challenges the same and where are they different, and what language and resources can our colleagues offer us?

Event 9B: How to Get Your Play Produced

Emily Mann, Playwright, Director, Former Artistic Director of McCarter Theatre Center

Michel Hausmann, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Miami New Drama

Anna Ziegler, Playwright of Photograph 51, Actually, The Wanderers

Moderator: Jacqueline Goldfinger, Playwright, Dramaturg, Granada Artist-in-Residence at UC Davis

Event 9B: How to Get Your Play Produced? This panel will address some of the following questions (and more): How do playwrights get their plays produced? What are Artistic Directors and Literary Managers looking for? What makes a great pitch? What are some of the paths you've taken/seen of getting plays produced? Where are great play development opportunities?

EVENT 10

What: AJT Third Performance Event

Who: A selection of performance projects chosen by AJT

When: Tuesday, October 27, 3pm - 4:30pm Eastern Time (12pm - 1:30pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: A selection of performance projects chosen by AJT from AJT's performance request for proposal. The third of three performance events. Selections will be chosen and announced on or around Monday, October 19th.

EVENT 11

What: AJT Annual Membership Meeting

Who: AJT leaders and community members

When: Tuesday, October 27, 6pm - 7pm Eastern Time (3pm - 4pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: Free for members

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: AJT's Annual Membership Meeting where we will discuss our future plans, hear from our membership and vote on things.

EVENT 12

What: Closing Discussion and Q&A

Who: Rebecca Taichman, Director of Broadway's Indecent

Moderator: Jeremy Aluma, Executive Director of Alliance for Jewish Theatre

When: Tuesday, October 27, 7pm - 8:30pm Eastern Time (4pm - 5:30pm Pacific Time)

Tickets: $15 for Members ($45 for entire conference), $25 for Non-Members ($75 for entire conference)

How: Register here for single event or entire conference

Description: A moderated discussion about where Jewish Theatre stands at this moment and what the future might be, the power of theater in this moment, how Indecent came to be, and more. A question and answer period with attendees will follow.

