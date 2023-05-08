AS A FEW DAYS Comes to the Cameri Theatre

The performance is on 8 May.

AS A FEW DAYS comes to the Cameri Theatre this week. The performance is on 8 May.

The plot takes place in the years preceding the establishment of the state of Israel. It's a love story of complex relationships between Judith and three men: Moshe Rabinovitch, a silent and strong widowed farmer, that Judith lives in his cowshed; Globerman, a vulgar cattle merchant; Yaacov Sheinfeld, an expert in cooking, sewing, courtship, and dancing.

This is also the story of Zeyde, Judith's son, who has three fathers. The plot spans over thirty years, from the 1920s to the 1950s, in a village in the Jezreel Valley. Between dramatic and amusing events and witty stories, the unusual routine of the first settlers in the Jezreel Valley unfolds. A twisted, humorous plot that slowly reveals a hidden secret

Duration: 105 Minutes




