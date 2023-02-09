Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANGELS IN AMERICA is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 4 March, 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  
Angels in America is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 4 March, 2023.

An exciting tragicomic fantasy, which occurred during the peak days of the AIDS pandemic in New York at the end of the 80's. Eight characters looking for redemption between life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.

  • Play: Tony Kushner
  • Translate by: Eli Bijaoui
  • Director: Gilad Kimchi
  • Set: Eran Atzmon
  • Costumes: Orna Smorgonski
  • Music: Amir Lekner
  • Lighting: Avi Yona Bueno (Bambi)
  • Director assistant: Keren Hovav
  • Cast: Nadav Nates , Avigail Harari, Yoav Levi, Elad Atrakchi, Shoham Sheiner, Irit Kaplan, Maya Landsmann, Dudu Niv, Matan Onyameh.



I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This WeekI AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
January 30, 2023

Odelia, a tough and cynical pensioner, refuses to sign a renovation project in her apartment building, which will ruin her late son’s bedroom. When she finds a form from the sperm bank in his room, she realizes that somewhere in the world she has a grandson. Odelia and her two best friends, Deborah and Chaya, make a deal with Yoni, the renovation project manager: he will help them find the grandson, and then Odelia will sign.
BIRTHDAY CANDLES is Now Playing at the Cameri TheatreBIRTHDAY CANDLES is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
January 20, 2023

Birthday Candles is now playing at the Cameri Theatre in Israel. Performances run through 21 February.
ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This MonthANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
January 18, 2023

An exciting tragicomic fantasy, which occurred during the peak days of the AIDS pandemic in New York at the end of the 80's. Eight characters looking for redemption between life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.
RINGO is Now Playing at Cameri TheatreRINGO is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
January 9, 2023

Minutes after Danny Dingot proposes to Mika, he discovers that his penis is missing. Meanwhile, his tool – “Ringo” – is already celebrating its independence all over town. Mika is pulled into an affair with Ringo, the Police open an investigation, Shlomo Artzi comes to the rescue, and the plot thickens when Ringo enlists to the IDF and gets abducted by Hamas.
LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri TheatreLOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
December 30, 2022

Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients. In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.
