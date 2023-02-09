ANGELS IN AMERICA is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Performances run through 4 March, 2023.
An exciting tragicomic fantasy, which occurred during the peak days of the AIDS pandemic in New York at the end of the 80's. Eight characters looking for redemption between life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.
- Play: Tony Kushner
- Translate by: Eli Bijaoui
- Director: Gilad Kimchi
- Set: Eran Atzmon
- Costumes: Orna Smorgonski
- Music: Amir Lekner
- Lighting: Avi Yona Bueno (Bambi)
- Director assistant: Keren Hovav
- Cast: Nadav Nates , Avigail Harari, Yoav Levi, Elad Atrakchi, Shoham Sheiner, Irit Kaplan, Maya Landsmann, Dudu Niv, Matan Onyameh.
