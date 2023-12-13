Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' is Coming to City Hall in Cork in January

A delightful afternoon of music and dance with Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Desmonda Cathabel Will Play Princess Jasmine in the UK and Ireland Tour of ALADDIN Photo 1 Desmonda Cathabel Will Play Princess Jasmine in the UK and Ireland Tour of ALADDIN
Full Cast Set for the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Full Cast Set for the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL
Photos/Video: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
John Spillane and Friends Comes to the Everyman This Month Photo 4 John Spillane and Friends Comes to the Everyman This Month

The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' is Coming to City Hall in Cork in January

A January ‘Gathering' of young and old, from communities all over Cork and beyond who love to dance, will take to the floor in City Hall, to the music of Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra. 

 

The Lord Mayor's Tea Dance is a not-for-profit initiative organised by a local committee of people from the public, private and voluntary sectors and in conjunction with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy. The committee is chaired by Dr. Andrew Crosbie.

The orchestra will be joined by soloists Keith Hanley Voice of Ireland.


Young people are invited to bring an older person or a group of older people to the ‘Ball'.
Previous Tea Dances have proven to be great fun and the need for these events is greater now than ever before. These dances recognise the role of a previous generation and offer a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge this contribution.
We are inviting ‘The Young at Heart' of the nation to use the ‘free travel' to come to Cork for the ‘craic'. We hope by publicising this event nationwide that local groups in cities towns and villages throughout the country will repeat this initiative.

Entertainment is provided by the Cork Pops Orchestra conducted by Evelyn Grant and we expect some of our dancers to out-dance ‘Strictly Come Dancing'.
Tickets €10 are now on sale in Pro Music Oliver Plunkett St. Cork.

The Cork Pops Orchestra will perform a selection of up-tempo and ‘smoochy' numbers. Dancers can enjoy a range of music from Johann Strauss to Abba and demonstrate their dancing skills in waltzes, tangos, two-steps, swing dancing and a bit of rock ‘n' roll.

The Cork Pops Orchestra's Tea Dances were devised by Gerry Kelly and grew from
the successful Millennium Tea Dance project for ‘The Young at Heart', which took place in Cork City and County.
The Cork Pops Orchestra - www.corkpops.ie - has evolved as Ireland's only Community Orchestra providing an educational and entertainment service to the public and private sector. Large-scale projects that the orchestra has been involved in include the annual UCC Strauss Ball, the annual Doc Noonan Ball, "The Tall Ships" visit to Cork, the Tour de France, the Port of Cork Maritime Festival, an annual winter  concert series for schools in City Hall and Tea Dances for ‘The Young at Heart'. 

The Cork Pops Orchestra runs a mentoring programme for students and emerging young professionals in music performance, multimedia and community music.
See link to see a previous Tea Dance on youtube

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' 

Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Cork

 Cllr. Kieran McCarthy
City Hall, Cork 

Sunday 28th January 2024
3.00pm-5.30pm

Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra
Keith Hanley Voice of Ireland

Tickets €10 Pro Musica Oliver Plunkett St., Cork

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
The Lord Mayors Tea Dance is Coming to City Hall in Cork in January Photo
The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' is Coming to City Hall in Cork in January

Join in for the 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' at City Hall in Cork on January 28th, 2024. Experience a delightful afternoon of music and dance with Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra. Don't miss this memorable event featuring special guest Keith Hanley.

2
BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; GOOD VIBRATIONS, AGREEMENT, Lyric Theatre, Belfast & Mor Photo
BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; GOOD VIBRATIONS, AGREEMENT, Lyric Theatre, Belfast & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
John Spillane and Friends Comes to the Everyman This Month Photo
John Spillane and Friends Comes to the Everyman This Month

Following a brilliant sold-out show last year, John Spillane returns to The Everyman this December for his annual Christmas concert.

4
Cork School Of Music Percussion Ensemble to Host Christmas Concert Next Sunday Photo
Cork School Of Music Percussion Ensemble to Host Christmas Concert Next Sunday

Cork School of Music Percussion Ensemble will present a Christmas Concert featuring the world premiere of 'Glioscarnach' composed by Paul Frost on December 4th at 1pm in the Curtis Auditorium, MTU Cork School of Music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
BELLOW in Ireland BELLOW
The Everyman, Cork (3/12-3/13)
DAVID O'DOHERTY: TINY PIANO MAN in Ireland DAVID O'DOHERTY: TINY PIANO MAN
The Everyman, Cork (3/16-3/16)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST The Everyman Panto in Ireland BEAUTY AND THE BEAST The Everyman Panto
The Everyman, Cork (12/02-1/14)
AL PORTER NOW in Ireland AL PORTER NOW
The Everyman, Cork (2/03-2/03)
JOHN SPILLANE AND FRIENDS in Ireland JOHN SPILLANE AND FRIENDS
The Everyman, Cork (12/17-12/17)
Beauty Care Show in Ireland Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
CORNELIUS PATRICK O’SULLIVAN: A BIRD IN THE HAND in Ireland CORNELIUS PATRICK O’SULLIVAN: A BIRD IN THE HAND
The Everyman, Cork (1/27-1/27)
THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey in Ireland THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey
The Everyman, Cork (2/13-2/14)
‘Nettle Horse’ by Little John Nee in Ireland ‘Nettle Horse’ by Little John Nee
The Linenhall Arts Centre (2/07-2/07)
PATRICK FEENEY LIVE IN CONCERT in Ireland PATRICK FEENEY LIVE IN CONCERT
The Everyman, Cork (2/16-2/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You