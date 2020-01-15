The Good Room Presents West Cork Podcast Live - Touring To Dublin, Galway, and Cork

'West Cork Podcast Live', presented by journalist Sam Bungey and documentarian Jennifer Forde, is touring to Vicar Street, Dublin, April 22nd, Black Box Theatre, Galway, April 23rd and Live at St Luke's, Cork, April 24th 2020.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was murdered days before Christmas in 1996, her broken body discovered at the edge of her property near the town of Schull in West Cork. The rest remains a mystery. Gripping, yet ever elusive, join the real-life hunt for answers with the creators of the popular true-crime podcast series.

West Cork, which Time Magazine named as one of it's top 50 favourite podcasts, guides listeners through the brutal, unsolved murder and the tangled web of its investigation, while introducing an intricate cast of characters, a provocative prime suspect, and a recovering community whose story begs to be heard. Meet the makers and hear exclusive behind the scenes stories with Sam and Jennifer on stage.

Speaking about the tour, Sam Bungey said: "After 22 years there has finally been a criminal trial over Sophie's murder, but it was no ordinary trial and it's not at all clear what it will lead to. We sat in the courtroom in Paris recently as Ian Bailey was convicted of the murder, in absentia. We'll be talking about what that trial means, along with other developments, as we gather research for new episodes."

Vicar Street, Dublin - Wednesday 22nd April 2020

Black Box Theatre, Galway - Thursday 23rd April 2020

Live at St Luke's, Cork - Friday 24th April 2020

Tickets €27 + booking fee on sale Friday 17th January from Ticketmaster.ie, tht.ie & uTicket.ie





