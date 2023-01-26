Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Jan. 26, 2023  

The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week

The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.

Audiences can expect the best of contemporary theatre, with award-winning plays: The Examination from Brokentalkers, Conversations after Sex by Mark O'Halloran, and Druid's The Last Return by Sonya Kelly. In February, BrokenCrow will present Our Tethered Kin, an epic new dark fairy-tale told through movement, music, puppetry, and song. A season highlight comes in the form of The New Electric Ballroom by internationally acclaimed Irish playwright, Enda Walsh, presented by The Gate Theatre. The classic play, Abigail's Party by Mike Leigh, comes to the theatre in May.

Also appearing in this season's theatre selection is New York Times Critic's choice and Fringe First award-winning The Patient Gloria, written by Gina Moxley. Hailing from Cork, Moxley is a featured writer in The Everyman's 2023 line-up; the spring season features her play Danti-Dan, a sharp-shock teenage comedy.

2023 will be a big year for opera at The Everyman: Irish National Opera (INO) will present Don Pasquale in February and Werther in May, the latter directed by The Everyman's Artistic Director, Sophie Motley.

The Everyman will host fantastic live music acts, including Eddi Reader and Sean Keane. Music lovers will delight at the range of tribute acts paying homage to much-loved artists, including The Legends of American Country Show, Rock Icons Show, Here Come the Girls, Beyond the Horizon: Irish Pink Floyd Tribute, The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh and My Leonard Cohen: A Tribute to the Songs of Leonard Cohen. The Everyman Sunday Songbook team bring The Swinging Sixties show back due to popular demand.

The season is bursting with a robust comedy line-up with Jason Byrne, Deirdre O'Kane, Andrew Maxwell, Emma Doran, Neil Delamere, Sara Pascoe, Kenny Sebastian, Dirtbirds and Anne Gildea. Celebrating 25 years worldwide, the sensational Faulty Towers - The Dining Experience returns to The Metropole Hotel with tickets available through The Everyman.

For young theatregoers and families, Cork favourites Lords of Strut will have sneak previews of their show Dream Factory, an epic fantasy quest told through explosive circus, dizzying dance and acrobatic mayhem. And for budding theatre makers, The Everyman continues with its spring term of Theatre-Making and Citizenship Cork in partnership with YMCA for young people aged 15-21. It will also launch Everyman Young Company a series of free workshops, for young people aged 18-25.

Sophie Motley, Artistic Director of The Everyman, said, "I'm thrilled to announce a varied Spring programme with something for everyone in Cork. From internationally award-winning theatre, to family friendly circus, from folk to tribute, local artists, and young people, The Everyman programme is jam packed to surprise and delight you! I can't wait to see you all here."

Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman, Sean Kelly, said "There are so many great shows in our spring programme and ways to get involved this season. Our team have been working diligently for months to ensure that the balance is just right for audiences and communities alike. We can't wait to welcome you to The Everyman."

Visit www.everymancork.com for full programme details. Tickets for all shows are available now from the website, or from the box office, telephone 021 4501 673. 




Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Irelands Leading Playwrights Deirdre Ki Photo
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season Photo
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season
Dance Cork Firkin Crane springs into 2023 with a packed programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from January–July 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland and international artists from the USA, Spain, France, Scotland, The Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.
A BOLT FROM DBLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run Photo
A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run
David Gilna's 'A Bolt From D'Blue' will be presented at The Viking Theatre for a three week run from the 31st January - February 18th 2023.
Irish National Opera Presents Donizettis DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next Month Photo
Irish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next Month
Irish National Opera has assembled a stellar team for its first-ever production of Donizetti's Don Pasquale, the composer's greatest comic opera. Donizetti composed the work in 1842, during a decade in which his popularity was so great that one in every four opera performances in Italy was of a work by him.

More Hot Stories For You


Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'RoweAbbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
January 25, 2023

The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 SeasonDance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season
January 25, 2023

Dance Cork Firkin Crane springs into 2023 with a packed programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from January–July 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland and international artists from the USA, Spain, France, Scotland, The Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.
A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week RunA BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run
January 24, 2023

David Gilna's 'A Bolt From D'Blue' will be presented at The Viking Theatre for a three week run from the 31st January - February 18th 2023.
Irish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next MonthIrish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next Month
January 23, 2023

Irish National Opera has assembled a stellar team for its first-ever production of Donizetti's Don Pasquale, the composer's greatest comic opera. Donizetti composed the work in 1842, during a decade in which his popularity was so great that one in every four opera performances in Italy was of a work by him.
DREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next MonthDREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month
January 10, 2023

Stars of RTÉ’s ‘Body Brothers’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalists LORDS OF STRUT are back with their new family show ‘Dream Factory’. 
share