The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week

The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.

Audiences can expect the best of contemporary theatre, with award-winning plays: The Examination from Brokentalkers, Conversations after Sex by Mark O'Halloran, and Druid's The Last Return by Sonya Kelly. In February, BrokenCrow will present Our Tethered Kin, an epic new dark fairy-tale told through movement, music, puppetry, and song. A season highlight comes in the form of The New Electric Ballroom by internationally acclaimed Irish playwright, Enda Walsh, presented by The Gate Theatre. The classic play, Abigail's Party by Mike Leigh, comes to the theatre in May.

Also appearing in this season's theatre selection is New York Times Critic's choice and Fringe First award-winning The Patient Gloria, written by Gina Moxley. Hailing from Cork, Moxley is a featured writer in The Everyman's 2023 line-up; the spring season features her play Danti-Dan, a sharp-shock teenage comedy.

2023 will be a big year for opera at The Everyman: Irish National Opera (INO) will present Don Pasquale in February and Werther in May, the latter directed by The Everyman's Artistic Director, Sophie Motley.

The Everyman will host fantastic live music acts, including Eddi Reader and Sean Keane. Music lovers will delight at the range of tribute acts paying homage to much-loved artists, including The Legends of American Country Show, Rock Icons Show, Here Come the Girls, Beyond the Horizon: Irish Pink Floyd Tribute, The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh and My Leonard Cohen: A Tribute to the Songs of Leonard Cohen. The Everyman Sunday Songbook team bring The Swinging Sixties show back due to popular demand.

The season is bursting with a robust comedy line-up with Jason Byrne, Deirdre O'Kane, Andrew Maxwell, Emma Doran, Neil Delamere, Sara Pascoe, Kenny Sebastian, Dirtbirds and Anne Gildea. Celebrating 25 years worldwide, the sensational Faulty Towers - The Dining Experience returns to The Metropole Hotel with tickets available through The Everyman.

For young theatregoers and families, Cork favourites Lords of Strut will have sneak previews of their show Dream Factory, an epic fantasy quest told through explosive circus, dizzying dance and acrobatic mayhem. And for budding theatre makers, The Everyman continues with its spring term of Theatre-Making and Citizenship Cork in partnership with YMCA for young people aged 15-21. It will also launch Everyman Young Company a series of free workshops, for young people aged 18-25.

Sophie Motley, Artistic Director of The Everyman, said, "I'm thrilled to announce a varied Spring programme with something for everyone in Cork. From internationally award-winning theatre, to family friendly circus, from folk to tribute, local artists, and young people, The Everyman programme is jam packed to surprise and delight you! I can't wait to see you all here."

Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman, Sean Kelly, said "There are so many great shows in our spring programme and ways to get involved this season. Our team have been working diligently for months to ensure that the balance is just right for audiences and communities alike. We can't wait to welcome you to The Everyman."

Visit www.everymancork.com for full programme details. Tickets for all shows are available now from the website, or from the box office, telephone 021 4501 673.