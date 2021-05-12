South Parish Shines a Light on its Lifelong Learners With New Exhibition

The residents of one of the oldest parishes in Cork, South Parish, are celebrating local lifelong learners through the launch of a photographic exhibition. South Parish Learning Neighbourhood, as part of Cork Learning City, will launch Faces of Learning a photographic exhibition consisting of a series of striking black and white portraits by photographer Eddie Hennessy, on Thursday 13th May.

These are portraits of local learners who recognise South Parish as their own 'Learning Neighbourhood.' The exhibition features an inclusive mix of people who have embraced the idea of lifelong learning and have participated in courses and learning events locally.

Everyone is invited to view the exhibition at a range of public venues throughout South Parish over the coming weeks and months.

Posters will appear on Notes to Cork billboards and in shop windows on the street, and Nano Nagle Place will host an exhibition of The Lantern Community Project's 'Crochet Ladies' across their front windows facing onto Douglas Street.

Paula Mc Carthy, principal of St Johns Central College and chair of South Parish Learning neighbourhood said "South Parish Learning Neighbourhood is one of Cork's newest learning Neighbourhoods and we are delighted to be launching our new Faces of Learning Exhibition. This exhibition celebrates lifelong learners of all ages and abilities from our neighbourhood. The people featured all have a learning story to tell and these stories combined have a powerful inspirational impact for others."