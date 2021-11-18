Rough Magic and Smock Alley Theatre Present ALL THE ANGELS: HANDEL AND THE FIRST MESSIAH

Rough Magic and Smock Alley Theatre presents All the Angels: Handel and the First Messiah by Nick Drake at Smock Alley Theatre, 20 November - 22 December.

Dublin, 1742. A city emerging from a winter of famine and despair, looking towards the light.

The great composer Handel is the toast of the town, his masterpiece Messiah completed, the hall booked; but in his desperate attempt to put a company of singers together he must work with an untrained voice, the celebrated stage actress Susannah Cibber. Gradually, he is seduced by the quality of her performance and the truth of her expression.

Partly set in the original Smock Alley Theatre this joyous play tells the story of the world's most popular choral work, from its fraught birth to its glorious outcome; a tale about the complicated, comedic business of putting on a show and the transformative power of music.

Written by poet Nick Drake, All the Angels was first staged in Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. The first performance of Handel's Messiah at the Fishamble Street Musick Hall is a part of Dublin's history. This delightful play, with music, re-tells the unique story in a gloriously festive Irish premiere production from Smock Alley and Rough Magic. Directed by Lynne Parker the production stars Brian Doherty, Ross Gaynor and Rebecca O'Mara, with soprano Megan O'Neill, tenor Ross Scanlon and baritone Owen Gilhooly-Miles.

Smock Alley are also offering a special Dinner and Show package, with food served before the performance in their stunning and beautifully ornate Banquet Hall, complete with long banqueting tables and stained glass windows.