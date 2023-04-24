Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Bardic Theatre's EVITA

Bardic Theatres' production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera EVITA opens next week on Friday 5th May at Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore for a very limited run. Check out rehearsal photos here!

This production features Bardic newcomers Katie Chambers and Orna Herron as Eva Perón whilst Ryan Kelly of Celtic Thunder fame and Kyle Emerson from Banbridge share the role of Ché Guevara. Local stage veteran Declan McGrath will play the role of Eva's husband Juan Perón. Lauran Galway and Beth Tiffney will play Perón's Mistress. Agustín Magaldi is played by Jack Carberry. Evita is directed by Brian 'Bugsy' McMahon with Choreography by Jamie-Lee Maneely. Musical Director is Eamon McGarrity.