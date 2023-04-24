Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Bardic Theatre's EVITA
Bardic Theatres' production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera EVITA opens next week on Friday 5th May at Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore for a very limited run. Check out rehearsal photos here!
This production features Bardic newcomers Katie Chambers and Orna Herron as Eva Perón whilst Ryan Kelly of Celtic Thunder fame and Kyle Emerson from Banbridge share the role of Ché Guevara. Local stage veteran Declan McGrath will play the role of Eva's husband Juan Perón. Lauran Galway and Beth Tiffney will play Perón's Mistress. Agustín Magaldi is played by Jack Carberry. Evita is directed by Brian 'Bugsy' McMahon with Choreography by Jamie-Lee Maneely. Musical Director is Eamon McGarrity.
EVITA tells the story of Argentine political leader Evá Person, The First Lady of Argentina and second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and early death.
The production started out as a concept album in 1976 and the original voice of Ché on that album was Ireland's own Colm Wilkinson. It made its West End debut in 1978 followed by Broadway a year later. The West End production won two awards in the '79 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical was awarded to Elaine Page for her portrayal of Evá. The show had significant success on Broadway including 7 Tony Awards, 6 Drama Desk Awards, and a solo award for Tim Rice from Outer Critics Circle. A 2019 revival production picked up a prestigious Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best New Musical and Best Director for Jamie Lloyd.
EVITA is widely recognised as one of Lloyd Webber's premier musicals with timeless ballads such as 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', 'Another Suitcase In Another Hall', 'Oh What A Circus', 'I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You' and more.
Cast
Cast
Cast and band
Ryan Kelly (Che) and the cast
Katie Chambers, Orna Herron, Declan McGrath
Cast
Ryan Kelly, Kyle Emerson, Katie Chambers, Orna Herron
Kyle Emerson, Declan McGrath
Cast
Katie Chambers, Orna Herron, Declan McGrath
Band
Male Ensemble
Musical Director Eamon McGarrity