Photo Flash: First Look at Druid's THE CHERRY ORCHARD Available Free to Stream on Demand

Druid has announced that audiences around the world can access a free stream of its 2020 production of The Cherry Orchard. The production forms part of Culture Ireland's SEODA festival showcasing Irish arts, which takes place online during this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations. The Cherry Orchard will premiere online on Culture Ireland's YouTube channel on Friday 19 March at 8pm GMT and will be available to stream for free for 36 hours until Sunday 21 March at 8am.

Garry Hynes, Druid's Artistic Director, said: "I'm delighted that our production of The Cherry Orchard will again be seen by audiences far and wide. Its first run was cut short by Covid-19 but now it will live again, streaming to homes across Ireland and the world. We are determined to make our work as accessible as possible, and I want to thank Culture Ireland for helping us to make this happen." Read Broadway World's review of that 2020 production of The Cherry Orchard.



Bringing together one of the world's great classic plays with one of Ireland's greatest writers, Druid's production of The Cherry Orchard opened in Galway's Black Box Theatre on Wednesday 26 February 2020. In a first for Irish theatre, the production was also broadcast live to cinemas across Ireland and the UK on Thursday 5 March 2020. A planned Dublin run of the live production and more cinema dates for the recorded broadcast performance were unfortunately postponed with the arrival of the coronavirus to Europe. Now, a year later, Druid is delighted to again share this production with audiences around the world for free.

The Sunday Independent described the production as "bleakly magnificent" while the Irish Independent said that "Hynes directs with supreme control". A play about land, legacy, and the struggle between tradition and change, this was the first major production of Tom Murphy's work since his death in 2018.

For more information, see Culture Ireland and Druid.

Photo credit: Robbie Jack.