Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

POTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

Performances run 29 June - 9 July.

Apr. 19, 2023 Â 

POTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee). Tickets from â‚¬21.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday at 10am from ticketmaster.ie

The show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!

Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about. Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

POTTED POTTER has been seen by over one million muggles around the world since it's 2006 premiere. It has played 30 weeks off-Broadway across two sold-out seasons, as wellas five West End runs, and multiple North American and Australasian tours. It is currently on tour in the USA and Canada and in residency in Las Vegas, where it recently had its 1000th performance and where it won Best New Show at the Best of Las Vegas Awards in 2019.

Clarkson and Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. All four Potted shows (Potted Panto, Potted Sherlock, Potted Pirates and Potted Potter) have earned widespread acclaim and a fan base that crosses generations.




David Walliams DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In July Photo
David Walliams' DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In July
The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of Demon Dentist. This is their latest collaboration after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which received Olivier award nominations.Â 
Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabes COUNTRY AND IRISH Photo
Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH
Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.
JOHN B. KEANES THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June Photo
JOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June
Due to many requests and overwhelming demand,Â  Michael Scott's iconic production of JOHN B. KEANE'S hilarious dramatic comedy THE MATCHMAKER starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan is back at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for three days only 8-10th June 2023! This production has been totally selling out theatres across the country with queues at the box office of many theatres and SOLD OUT notices posted on the doors of many others.
STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May Photo
STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May
benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios have come together to offer Corkonians and visitors alike a jam-packed weekend programme of over 50 art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and markets, all in one extraordinary venue - The Counting House.

More Hot Stories For You


POTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin RunsPOTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs
April 19, 2023

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominatedÂ POTTED POTTERÂ The Unauthorised Harry Experience â€“ A Parody by Dan and JeffÂ has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee).
David Walliams' DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In JulyDavid Walliams' DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In July
April 18, 2023

The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of Demon Dentist. This is their latest collaboration after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which received Olivier award nominations.Â 
Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISHFight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH
April 17, 2023

Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.
JOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 JuneJOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June
April 13, 2023

Due to many requests and overwhelming demand,Â  Michael Scott's iconic production of JOHN B. KEANE'S hilarious dramatic comedy THE MATCHMAKER starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan is back at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for three days only 8-10th June 2023! This production has been totally selling out theatres across the country with queues at the box office of many theatres and SOLD OUT notices posted on the doors of many others.
GIRL ON AN ALTAR Comes to the Abbey Theatre
April 13, 2023

What do you do in a marriage when you canâ€™t stay and you canâ€™t go, as love finds a way to persist despite the direst of circumstances? This is a fundamental question, to which there is no right answer, of Irish playwright, Marina Carrâ€™sÂ Girl on an Altar.Â 
share