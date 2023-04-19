POTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee). Tickets from â‚¬21.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday at 10am from ticketmaster.ie

The show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!

Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about. Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

POTTED POTTER has been seen by over one million muggles around the world since it's 2006 premiere. It has played 30 weeks off-Broadway across two sold-out seasons, as wellas five West End runs, and multiple North American and Australasian tours. It is currently on tour in the USA and Canada and in residency in Las Vegas, where it recently had its 1000th performance and where it won Best New Show at the Best of Las Vegas Awards in 2019.

Clarkson and Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. All four Potted shows (Potted Panto, Potted Sherlock, Potted Pirates and Potted Potter) have earned widespread acclaim and a fan base that crosses generations.