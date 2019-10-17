Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers Return To Coventry With 25th Anniversary Tour

Following the success of their Coventry debut in 2018, Scotland's Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers are back at the Belgrade Theatre this November, celebrating their landmark 25th year with their brand new show Tribe.

Set up in 1994, the Mugenkyo drummers are Europe's longest-established Taiko drumming ensemble, boasting an international reputation as leading performers in the genre, as well as pioneering the artform here in the UK.

This year, the company celebrates the growth of its "tribe" of performers from across the globe in a captivating performance filled with sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and powerful rhythms designed to stir the soul.

Likened to "watching Mad Max, Kill Bill, Kodo, Stomp and Keith Moon, all rolled into one big, barnstorming display," Mugenkyo's furiously energetic concerts have blazed a trail for Taiko drumming in the UK and across Europe. Literally meaning "limitless reverberation", the name Mugenkyo expresses the company's belief that Taiko should be without limitations, either musically or geographically. Through a combination of extensive worldwide touring, film and TV projects and cross-genre collaborations, the Mugenkyo drummers have acted as ambassadors for this distinctive artform across the continent.

Jointly emphasising accessibility and excellence, Mugenkyo aims to respect and preserve the ancient traditions of Taiko, while also developing it as a contemporary European performing art, fusing the Taiko spirit with dramatic lighting, theatricality and humour. From its purpose-built Mugen Taiko Dojo in South Lanarkshire, the group offers a wide range of workshops, performances and training programmes as well as taking its work into the heart of communities.

Expect sumptuous soundscapes, elegant choreography, masked movement and earth-shaking rhythms in one breathtaking display of stamina and skill when this explosive live show comes to Coventry for one night only.

The Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers perform Tribe at the Belgrade Theatre on Wednesday 13 November. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





