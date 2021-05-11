MÁM, by internationally acclaimed Irish dance theatre company Teaċ Daṁsa, nominated for two UK Critics' Circle National Dance Awards

Director and choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan has been nominated for UK Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Best Modern Choreography for his piece MÁM, and dancer Rachel Poirier has been nominated for the Outstanding Female Modern Performance in the piece.

Described as a "stirring, sensuous showcase of the emotional power of the physical form", MÁM brings together the virtuoso, Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, the European classical, contemporary collective, s t a r g a z e and twelve international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company. MÁM is a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional, the local and universal.

MÁM, was the undisputed highlight when it premiered as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2019. It subsequently played to sold out houses at Sadler's Wells London, Perth Festival Australia and New Zealand Festival of the Arts in early 2020.

Member of parliament Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media congratulated the company on their nominations.



"I congratulate Teaċ Daṁsa on their award nominations for Best Modern Choreography and Outstanding Female Modern Dance Performance as part of the prestigious UK Critics' Circle Dance Awards. These nominations are a recognition of the strength and vitality of the Irish arts sector and, in particular, of this Kerry based dance company, who have captivated audiences across the globe with their astonishing and powerful work.

"In a year which has been particularly challenging for our artists, the announcement of these nominations today remind us of the power and importance of the arts in our lives. We look forward to returning to our theatres, concert halls and arts centres in the coming months and to having the opportunity to seeing MÁM and the work of Teaċ Daṁsa when they embark upon a national tour next year."

"I am delighted that Rachel and I have been honoured by the Critics Circle with these nominations," said Michael Keegan Dolan, Artistic Director of Teaċ Daṁsa. "It is a real endorsement of our work. The creation of MÁM was very much a collaborative process and this is very much a recognition of all of the collaborators.

"I would particularly like to thank the Arts Council, without whom we would not be able to make this work, and Culture Ireland who enable us to share it with people around the world."

MÁM is a co-production by Dublin Theatre Festival; Sadler's Wells London and New Zealand Festival, with support from NOMAD and NASC touring network. This production is funded by an Arts Council Open Call Award and International touring is supported by Culture Ireland.