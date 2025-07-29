Laura Whitmore Will Lead THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN At The Everyman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laura Whitmore will take centre stage at The Everyman this August, starring as Rachel Watson in the smash-hit Wiltshire Creative production of The Girl on the Train. Running from August 19th to 23rd, the gripping thriller, based on Paula Hawkins’ internationally acclaimed best-selling novel, is produced by Melting Pot and Josh Andrews Productions. Whitmore’s performance in the role has already captivated audiences across the UK, following its opening at Brighton’s Theatre Royal in June, and will continue to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre later in the month.

The completing company cast members, are Daniel Burke as Kamal Abdic, Zena Carswell as Anna, Samuel Collings as Scott Hipwell, Freya Parks as Megan Hipwell, Paul McEwan as DI Gaskill, Edward Harrison as Tom Watson and understudies Ellie Gallimore and Oliver Brooke.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Laura says: “I read the book when it first came out and I was obsessed by it. I love it when you find a book and all you can think about is that story. You wake up a little bit earlier to read the book and stay up too late to finish it. I am excited to show people my portrayal of Rachel this summer.”

Laura Whitmore trained at the Leinster School of Music and Drama, studied Shakespeare at RADA and holds a degree in Journalism from Dublin City University.

She wrote and starred in the short film Sadhbh for which she won The Ros Hubbard Award for acting in 2019. She toured in the role of Cleo in Peter James’ Not Dead Enough in 2017. Her film/TV acting credits include Queenie, Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, 4.3.2.1 and Storage 24. Her first lead in a feature film ‘A Mother For An Hour’ is out later this year as well as interactive sci fi thriller ‘Hello Stranger’ starring Sir Derek Jacobi. In 2022 she made her West End debut as Jenny in 2.22: A Ghost Story and returned home to play Lauren in its limited Dublin run in 2024.

She is a successful radio and television broadcaster best known for hosting MTV and the Bafta-winning ‘Love Island’, the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off show, Celeb Juice and her own breakfast show on ITV. She launched her documentary Laura Whitmore Investigates in 2023 and is currently working on a new documentary series. This year she also embarked on Comic Relief’s ‘Snow Way Back’ Arctic Trek to raise vital funds for Red Nose Day which can be seen in a primetime BBC1 documentary.

She currently hosts BBC Podcast, Murder They Wrote alongside Iain Stirling. She started her TV career in 2008 winning MTV’s Pick me MTV and becoming the face of MTV Europe for almost a decade. She has interviewed some of the biggest musical artists and actors in the world.

In March 2021 she released her first book, ‘No One Can Change Your Life Except For You’ which has gone on to become a Sunday Times Bestseller.

