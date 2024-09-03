FILTH! Theatre Company to Present THIS TOO SHALL PASS At Dublin Fringe Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lucy Holmes and FILTH! theatre company will present THIS TOO SHALL PASS, a show that looks at the Irish mental health system and the inner turmoil of being trapped in an overwhelmed mental health system. Premieres at The Pearse Centre, Dublin from September 18th - 22nd, as part of Dublin Fringe Festival 2024.

THIS TOO SHALL PASS is an immersive installation that combines performance art and movement to explore the effects of an overwhelmed mental health system on one individual. After years of waiting lists, questionnaires, ticked boxes, ongoing uncertainty and self-doubt, Erin is consumed by the need to understand the person at the centre of it all - Herself.

Unfolding across four interconnected spaces, THIS TOO SHALL PASS takes you out of your role as a passive audience member, compelling you to interact freely with your surroundings. As you move from room to room, you can open drawers, pick up and examine objects, read diary entries, and encounter performers, as each space reveals a new aspect of Erin's story and her state of mind.

Analysed, cross-examined, questioned, and mentally deconstructed, how do you cope when you have nowhere else to go?

Simultaneously visceral and uplifting, THIS TOO SHALL PASS is a contemplative work that, at all times, searches for a vision of hope.

The Pearse Centre, Dublin

September 18th - 22nd @ 12:00, 14:00, 17:00. 19:00

https://www.fringefest.com/festival/whats-on/this-too-shall-pass

