Booking Opens Tomorrow for Dublin Theatre Festival 2023

Aug. 08, 2023

General booking opens tomorrow, Wed 9 August at 12 noon for Dublin Theatre Festival 2023, one of the most ambitious editions of the festival in recent years. Audiences from ages 4 upwards are invited to be part of this annual celebration of live performance.
 
Booking will be

ONLINE: dublintheatrefestival.ie 

BY PHONE: +353 1 677 8899

IN PERSON: at the box office at Festival House, 12 Essex Street East, Dublin 2 D02 EH42

DTF strives to be widely accessible and is proud to once again offer 10% of tickets for selected festival productions at 10 euro for under 30s, unwaged and freelance artists and arts workers. More than 1,000 tickets were sold via 10for10 in 2022. For more on this go to the festival website. 
 
DTF 2023 

38 productions
18 days and nights
15 world premieres

The festival has always facilitated and encouraged dialogue between Irish based and international artists. This year it offers a very strong international programme alongside a stellar line up of new Irish work.

An international focus on Brazil and Flanders

A very strong programme of Irish work around themes of family, resistance and resilience.
Many familiar faces return alongside new and exciting voices.
Initiatives in place to continue to make theatre and the festival ever more accessible to everyone.



