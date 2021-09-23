Abbey Theatre to Present the World Premiere Of Marina Carr's IGIRL

The Abbey Theatre will produce the world premiere of Marina Carr's newest play, iGirl. Performed solo by the mesmerising Olwen Fouéré, iGirl is directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, in her first production as the new Abbey Theatre Artistic Director.

The artistic team are now in rehearsals for what is set to be a spell-binding theatrical experience, on the Abbey stage this October as part of Dublin Theatre Festival.

iGirl is a compelling and visceral monologue piece, charting a procession of female voices through time.

Jen Coppinger, Abbey Theatre producer, said: "It is a privilege to work with these extraordinary artists at the height of their powers. The mastery of Marina's writing, the majesty of Olwen's performance and the ingenuity of Caitríóna's direction makes for a production not to be missed."

With this highly-anticipated world premiere of iGirl, Marina Carr and Caitríona McLaughlin reunite, following the 2018 Abbey stage revival of On Raftery's Hill, for which Caitríona McLaughlin won Best Director at the Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards. Much of the creative team also return, with Joanna Parker (Set and Video), Sinéad Wallace (Lighting), Carl Kennedy (Sound Design and Composition), Catherine Fay (Costume), Sue Mythen (Movement), and Andrea Ainsworth (Voice) completing the company.

An in-person audience of 60% capacity will be welcomed to the Abbey auditorium, with a minimum of 1 metre social distancing, a requirement to show proof of COVID immunity, and mandatory mask wearing in place. The production will not be streamed online.

Tickets for iGirl by Marina Carr are selling fast at www.abbeytheatre.ie