Write Out Loud 2025 Winners Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Write Out Loud team, Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy, have announced the winners of the 2025 Write Out Loud Contest:

“The Risk” by Freddy Hall

“I Will Go” by Amanda D’Archangelis and Sami Horneff

“Perfect Crush” by Ethan Farmer

Learn more about these talented writers here.

These songs were selected from a pool of over 400 submissions after an extensive review process that included the support of an initial selection committee — composed of industry guests and Write Out Loud alums — and this year’s panel of judges, Alvin Hough Jr. (The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Lyle Lyle Crocodile), Melissa Li (MISS STEP), Veronica Mansour (Lighthouse, Dark Lady), Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM, Jasper in Deadland), Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Producer, Be More Chill; Author, The Untold Stories of Broadway), and Zack Zadek (The Crazy Ones).

The three winning songs will be recorded by a Broadway alum and released on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify later this year. The winning works will also be featured in concert at 54 Below hosted by Taylor Louderman this September, alongside the FINALISTS of the 2025 Write Out Loud Contest:

“Round and Round” by Abbie Goldberg and Mason McDowell

“I’ve Heard the Stories” by ASH

“Envy” by Asher Shectman and Benji Hafetz-Price

“In Reality” by Annabelle Dinda

“The Right Direction” by Caroline Game and Michael Oosterhout

“Red Lights” by Gideon Temple and Hank Temple

“Talk to Her” by Jack Richman

“Where I Belong” by Julia Gytri and Avi Amon

“Hopeless x Worth It” by Myles Carter

“Duck Suit” by Ryan Jacobs

“WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 7” will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15, 2025 at 7:00PM. Cast to be announced! Tickets and information are available at https://54below.org/events/write-out-loud-from-contest-to-concert-volume-7/

Comments





