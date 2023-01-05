Wilson Jermaine Heredia & More to Lead INFERNAL:THE MUSICAL Private Industry Readings







The Infernal Company, LLC will present two private industry readings (by invitation only) of Infernal: The Musical, based on Dante's Inferno, with book and lyrics by Misha Mullany, music by Ms. Mullany and Brent Morden, and music direction and arrangements by Mr. Morden. Directed by Alex Sanchez, the readings will be held on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27.

"Welcome one and all, all of you broken souls...to the Inferno." Infernal is a rock musical based on Dante's Inferno that explores consequences, remorse, and our own inescapable demons. Drawing from Dante's text, the Bible, Catholic Tradition, and Jewish Mysticism, in this coming-of-age story, heaven and hell are made human. Lily dies and goes to Hell but doesn't understand why. Will Lily learn to let others in, or will she stay selfish for all eternity? And what happens when you learn the error of your ways, but it's too late to change the past? Can we learn to forgive ourselves?

The cast will feature Charmien Byrd, Hannah Duran, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Eddie Korbich, Julia Meadows, Misha Mullany, Goran Popovic, Jazz Sunpanich, and Luis Villabon. Additional casting will be announced. General Management is by Perry Street Theatricals.

"What excites me most about this show is that it is equal parts philosophical, witty, fun, and deep," shares Misha Mullany. "It uses all these different characters and styles of music to talk about something that is so familiar and human: our fears, our relationships, and our regrets. The world is dramatized so that the characters can be even more human. This show is universal. And of course, it's a musical so there will be 'show tunes.' On January 30th, 2021, we released our 10-song concept album as a standing musical debut via YouTube Live, with over 2,000 views, to date. On October 15-17th, 2021, an expanded 90-min (17 Song) version of the show was presented at the Flea Theater with a cast of 18, a 5-piece live band, choreography, set, lighting, and costumes. Since then, we have developed the show into a full 2-act production."

Misha Mullany

(Book & Lyrics) - Misha Mullany (She/Her) is a recent graduate from NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing and seeks to create art that connects with others and the world. Since graduating she has been joyously creating and discovering her love of writing. Misha has created everything from Digital Theatre to Devised Work, to Musical Theatre. She is incredibly interested in playing with the relationship between traditional and experimental forms of theatre, finding where they intersect and cause tension. Although theatre may look different now than it used to, she is so grateful for this incredible opportunity to share her work, and for the phenomenal cast and crew who have joined her on this journey.

Brent Morden

(Music & Lyrics, Music Direction/Arrangements) is thrilled to bring his talents as a composer, arranger, and music director to Infernal. Brent's career has seen him conduct his award-winning band works in venues including Carnegie Hall, write music & lyrics for two comedy musicals produced at Columbia University, and assist acclaimed music director Rob Fisher. Nowadays, Brent works as Program Manager for Every Voice Choirs, an NYC-based children's choir nonprofit, and teaches voice & musical theatre at From Stage to Screen in Huntington, NY. Brent graduated magna cum laude from Columbia University in 2019. In his spare time, Brent enjoys lifting weights and running in the park. More at www.brentmordenmusic.com and @extramordenary.

(Director) is a New York City based Director, Choreographer and Educator. Most recently he was seen directing On Your Feet at Papermill Playhouse. He directed and choreographed the musicals Sweet Charity, Newsies and Evita for The Marriott Theater of Chicago, In The Mood, Bud Forrest Entertainment/international/national tour, and The World Goes Round, NYC Riverside Theater. New York choreographic credits include Broadway: Paradise Square (Ethel Barrymore Theater) Pre-Broadway: Roman Holiday, (GFI Productions). The Public Theater, Playwright's Horizon, New York City Center Encores!, and Amas Musical Theater. Regional choreographic credits: The Goodman Theater, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Williamstown Theater Festival, Guthrie Theater, Stratford Shakespeare Festival, Dallas Theater Center, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Berkshire Theater Group, Glimmerglass Opera, St. Louis Muny, Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Kansas City Starlight, Pittsburgh CLO, Riverside Theater, Woodminster Amphitheater and SDC Dancebreak. Winner of the SDC Joe A. Calloway Award for best choreography and recognized by Dance Magazine's, "25 to Watch."

Perry Street Theatricals

(General Management) is an award winning, independent theatrical producing and general management company in New York City. PST offers a full breadth of General Management and Consulting services for plays and musicals and/or act as Executive Producers for other Producers. Perry Street provides targeted strategies to help you decide how, when, and if to go forward with your projects. We have solid relationships with marketing and advertising agencies, press reps, production and company management, casting directors and theatre owners both here in NYC and in London.

For more information visit: www.infernalthemusical.com