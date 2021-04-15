Whiting Foundation Announces 2021 Whiting Awards Winners







The Whiting Foundation has announced the winners of the 2021 Whiting Awards.

These ten writers, working in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and drama, will each be awarded $50,000, to "devote themselves full-time to their own writing or to take bold new risks in their work."

The winners in the drama category are Jordan E. Cooper, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Sylvia Khoury.

The full list of winners is as follows: