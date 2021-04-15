Whiting Foundation Announces 2021 Whiting Awards Winners
The winners in the drama category are Jordan E. Cooper, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Sylvia Khoury.
The Whiting Foundation has announced the winners of the 2021 Whiting Awards.
These ten writers, working in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and drama, will each be awarded $50,000, to "devote themselves full-time to their own writing or to take bold new risks in their work."
The winners in the drama category are Jordan E. Cooper, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Sylvia Khoury.
The full list of winners is as follows:
- Steven Dunn, author of Potted Meat (Fiction)
- Tope Folarin, author of A Particular Kind of Black Man (Fiction)
- Joshua Bennett, author of Being Property Once Myself (Nonfiction and Poetry)
- Sarah Stewart Johnson, author of The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World (Nonfiction)
- Marwa Helal, author of Invasive species (Poetry)
- Ladan Osman, author of Exiles of Eden (Poetry)
- Xandria Phillips, author of Hull (Poetry)
- Jordan E. Cooper, author of Black Boy Fly (Drama)
- Donnetta Lavinia Grays, author of Where We Stand (Drama)
- Sylvia Khoury, author of Selling Kabul (Drama)