Visceral Voice Podcast Premieres New 'The Voice Of' Limited Series







The Visceral Voice podcast co-hosts Christine Schneider (manual therapist and owner of Lifelight Massage/The Visceral Voice), and Kimberly Doreen Burns (professional performer and owner of KDB Studio), release a new limited series entitled "The Voice Of..." starting Monday, December 7th.

Together, these women tackle every angle of the theatre industry, interviewing top-of-the-line casting directors, choreographers, performers, producers, and directors to help bring answers to your burning questions about the voice.

The limited series will briefly pivot to the topic of vocal injury and recovery featuring Broadway-level voice teachers, including Mackenzie Bykowski (faculty: Broadway Artists Alliance and Musical Theatre College Auditions), Alexa Green (WICKED), CJ Greer (faculty: University of Nevada, Reno), and Jenna Pastuszek (Innovative Voice Studio).

The Visceral Voice podcast is available on iTunes and Spotify







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You