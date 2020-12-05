Visceral Voice Podcast Premieres New 'The Voice Of' Limited Series
The series begins on Monday, December 7th.
The Visceral Voice podcast co-hosts Christine Schneider (manual therapist and owner of Lifelight Massage/The Visceral Voice), and Kimberly Doreen Burns (professional performer and owner of KDB Studio), release a new limited series entitled "The Voice Of..." starting Monday, December 7th.Together, these women tackle every angle of the theatre industry, interviewing top-of-the-line casting directors, choreographers, performers, producers, and directors to help bring answers to your burning questions about the voice. The limited series kicks off with Scott Wojcik and Gayle Seay of Wojcik|Seay Casting, as they talk about auditions, their vocal knowledge, and everything in between. Future guests include dramatist Masi Asare (SYMPATHY JONES), Broadway music director John Bell (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), choreographer Antonio Brown (Founder / Artistic Director, AntonioBrownDance), Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, BONNIE & CLYDE, JEKYLL & HYDE), orchestrator Josh Clayton (Broadway and ENCORES! credits), Broadway music director Mat Eisenstein (40+ shows, including SOMETHING ROTTEN), international film actress Monica Huarte, and Broadway producer Alexander "Sandy" Marshall (NETWORK). The limited series will briefly pivot to the topic of vocal injury and recovery featuring Broadway-level voice teachers, including Mackenzie Bykowski (faculty: Broadway Artists Alliance and Musical Theatre College Auditions), Alexa Green (WICKED), CJ Greer (faculty: University of Nevada, Reno), and Jenna Pastuszek (Innovative Voice Studio). The Visceral Voice podcast is available on iTunes and Spotify.
