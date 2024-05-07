Uproar Theatrics Acquires Rights to Matt Cox's WITCHES!? IN SALEM?!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Uproar Theatrics has acquired the rights to Witches!? In Salem?! by Matt cox.

Matt cox, creator of Puffs, has written a new play which also happens to involve witches. Witches!? In Salem?!is a darkly comedic, yet (mostly) historically accurate take on the Salem Witch Trials and all the (mostly) historically accurate horrors which may occur when populism runs rampant, injustice is a day to day occurrence, and a rigid religious minority sets the laws of the land. You know, old timey problems. A companion, or an alternative, to a certain other Salem play you probably read in high school.

In the spirit of edu-tainment, Jenny Anne Bishop, an eighth grader who got “way too into her class lesson plan on The Crucible” guides us through all the fun facts from the years leading up to, during, and after the Trials. Meet culprits, victims, and bystanders alike as a village in turmoil comes to life.

Cox delivers a delicious take on pre-American history in the style of Mel Brooks meets Monty Python meets Armando Iannucci. And then there's that ending...you should probably just read it.

Plot

Welcome to Salem Village. 1692. It's a bad time to visit. Here, wealthy landowners want your land, local magistrates want your confession, unpopular reverends want your respect but more importantly your firewood, and everyone wants someone to be punished for something. Meanwhile, several local children try to make sense of a hysteria they find themselves at the center of. Oh! And the newest Salem villagers, the Bloodkravens are here too. They are confused, but not letting it get in their way of having a good time.

An examination of all the circumstances, societal pressures, and most importantly, the people responsible for the Salem Witch Trials.

