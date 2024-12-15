Tri-M Foundation is Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tri-M Foundation is now accepting applications for its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports regional non-profit arts organizations in the development and presentation of innovative, high-quality performing arts projects.

"To riff on an idea Dean Kissick articulated in his latest Harper's article, we're looking for art that evokes powerful emotions, ideas, and stories that can only be expressed through the medium of that piece," said Zachary Christman, president. "We want to support works that hold audiences rapt and rouse their spirits. "

Designed to be flexible with a limited administrative burden, grants can be used to support a wide range of production activities. The maximum grant award is $10,000.

Tri-M Foundation only accepts applications for specific disciplines in each funding cycle. For the 2025-2026 cycle, the Foundation is accepting applications for Theatre (plays) and Dance projects. The Foundation favors proposals that are specific, timely, and meaningful for the target audience. Christman added, "As with every year, Tri-M implores applicants to devote time and energy to planning their project in detail - it's often the difference between a good proposal and one that gets funded."

To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, organizations with an active 501(c)(3) should visit the website. The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2025.

Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.

