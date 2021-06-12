Tri-M Foundation Announces Recipients Of The Performing Arts Grant Program







Tri-M Foundation has announced the recipients for the first two cycles of its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports the development and presentation of innovative, high-quality performing arts projects, events, and festivals by regional non-profit arts organizations. Dozens of arts organizations submitted an on-line application, and nine were awarded across the two funding cycles.

"We were a little apprehensive when the grant program went live on the website and didn't know if anyone would actually apply," said Zachary Christman, president of the Tri-M board of directors. "The response was tremendous though, which made funding decisions difficult."

Awards ranged from $3,000 to $10,000 each. To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, performing arts organizations with an active 501(c)(3) should visit the website (www.tri-m.foundation). The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2022.

Tri-M encourages audiences to seek out the organizations below to enjoy the diversity of voices and excellence in arts this year and next.

2020/21 Grantees:

Central City Opera, Colorado, June - August 2021

Arts for Lawrence, Indiana, June 2021

Oregon East Symphony, Oregon, 2022 Season

2021/22 Grantees

Cleveland Chamber Choir, Ohio, February 2022

Penfold Theatre Company, Texas, February 2022

Stage Left Theater Association, Washington, October 2021

Rude Mechs, Texas

Phoenicia Festival of the Voice, New York, August 2021

Dance Initiative, Colorado, August 2021

The Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.