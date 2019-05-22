Ticketing Leader AudienceView Acquires Vendini

AudienceView, a world leader in e-commerce software for events and entertainment organizations, has acquired Vendini, a leading all-in-one ticketing and box office management company. Together, the companies are currently processing $3 billion in annual ticketing and fundraising transactions and serve over 8,000 venues globally with approximately 100 million tickets sold each year.

Combining the product portfolios of AudienceView and Vendini into a single company enables it to expand offerings in key markets through a powerful range of software, services, and audience development solutions. The leaders of both businesses recognized and are excited about the impact that joining forces will have on the live events industry.

"With AudienceView, OvationTix, TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage, we have been able to help live events organizations successfully achieve their individual missions and business goals by increasing revenue, enabling efficiencies, engaging audiences and attracting new attendees for our customers," said Mark Fowlie, CEO of AudienceView. "Vendini has successfully built a similarly unique value proposition. Our ability to bring these innovative solutions together will provide a significant boost in value through incremental offerings for providers of all types of live entertainment."







