Thirty Saints Productions to License EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM

Thirty Saints Productions has announced the licensing release of Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom, the critically acclaimed comedy by Tony and Obie-honored playwright Christine Toy Johnson. This fast- paced, heartfelt, and hilariously sharp-witted play explores identity, representation, and the unpredictable games artists play to achieve their dreams.

The story follows Susan Lee, a sixth-generation Asian American actress frustrated with being typecast in stereotypical roles. Determined to take control of her career, she invents an alter ego – the glamorous Hong Kong movie star "Lo-An Li," setting off a chain of unexpected events that challenge industry expectations and spark unlikely alliances in the fight for authentic representation on Broadway.

“We're thrilled to champion Christine's timely, sharp-witted play and to make it easy for theatres to program it,” said James A. Rocco, CEO/Founder of Thirty Saints Productions. “Our mission is simple: help producers fall in love with the work, then clear a clean path to the stage.”

Thirty Saints will begin conversations with community and regional theatres, presenting organizations, and Off-Broadway producers for future productions following a developmental reading at ART NY, presented as part of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's 49th Anniversary Season on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Playwright Christine Toy Johnson added, "I loved writing these strong female protagonists who set out to remake their hopes and dreams on their own terms while learning something new about themselves and never losing their sense of humor about it. Embarking on the kinds of expanded cultural conversations embedded in this play with compassion, empathy and joy for what's possible has given me hope for our future.”





