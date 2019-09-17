Theatrical Intimacy Education Announces EDI Initiative

According to American Theatre, Theatrical Intimacy Education (TIE) has announced its Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Intimacy Initiative (EDIII) for theatrical training spaces and programs.

Developed by TIE affiliate faculty member Kaja Dunn, alongside Brian Eugenio, the EDIII will examine systemic inequities in the theatre industry with the goal of changing who is in the room for conversations about theatrical intimacy.

The EDIII seeks to empower all artists to create effective and non-traumatic rehearsal spaces, through the teaching of anti-racist morals.

TIE has announced four key components of the first stage of the EDIII:

The EDIII Summit, scheduled for March 2020 at Princeton University, will gather invited scholars to collaborate on an interdisciplinary strategy for developing anti-racist intimacy pedagogy;

The creation of an Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion scholarship for future TIE workshops;

Developing relationships with historically Black colleges and universities, and with professional Latinx, Asian American, Indigenous, Middle Eastern, and Black theatre companies nationwide;

Intimacy Training Workshops designed for people of color to work and learn in a safe, racially conscious space.

Theatrical Intimacy Education is a consulting group founded in 2017 that specializes in researching, developing, and teaching best practices for staging theatrical intimacy. TIE empowers artists with tools to ethically, efficiently, and effectively stage intimacy, nudity, and sexual violence.

