Theatrical General Manager Samuel Dallas Launches Envoy Theatricals

Theatrical general manager Samuel Dallas (Parade, Into the Woods) announced the launch of Envoy Theatricals, a new general management firm opening July 7, 2025.

Combining Dallas’ exceptional, personalized attention with his vast experience in commercial producing and touring infrastructure, Envoy Theatricals will offer full-service general management for Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, and special theatrical and concert events. With a vision for responsive, forward-thinking general management, Envoy Theatricals will provide producers and creative teams with a boutique firm approach, grounded in industry-best practices that can be scalable for projects of all sizes.

Dallas (he/him) previously served as a General Manager at ShowTown Theatricals, where he managed a wide range of acclaimed, Tony Award-winning productions and high-profile events such as Parade (2022 Broadway revival and 2025 national tour), Into the Woods (2022 Broadway revival and 2023 national tour), Job (Broadway and Off Broadway), How to Dance in Ohio (Broadway), A Christmas Carol (Broadway, 2021 LA national tour and San Francisco sit-down), Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes starring Hugh Jackman (Audible Theater, 2025), Creditors starring Liev Schreiber (Audible Theater, 2025), the Jimmy Awards (2022–2025), Curtain Up! (2021–2022), and Trisha Paytas on Broadway (2025). Prior to his time at ShowTown, Dallas worked at ICM Partners, overseeing negotiations, client relations, and contract management for its theatrical clients.

“I’m thrilled to be launching Envoy Theatricals,” says Dallas. “With my experience and insight, I look forward to leading Envoy in my own, unique way – emphasizing partnership, transparency, and the kind of thoughtful management that supports bold artistic vision. I believe the most successful productions are born from environments where creativity is met with clarity and precision, and my team and I will build those environments alongside the producers, artists, and teams involved in each project.”

Envoy Theatricals is located at 246 44th Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10036. For business inquires, contact: samuel@envoytheatricals.com





