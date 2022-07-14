Theatre Critic Helen Shaw to Depart Vulture, and Joins The New Yorker Next Month







Theatre critic Helen Shaw is departing from her position at Vulture/New York this week, and taking up a new job at The New Yorker!

Shaw joins the publication on August 22nd as a staff writer covering theatre.

More @newyorker hiring news! @namarasmith joining as a books editor and @Helen_E_Shaw as a staff writer covering theatre. pic.twitter.com/rU26kZySEI - Michael Luo (@michaelluo) July 11, 2022

Since 2019, Shaw has served as theatre critic for New York magazine and its culture vertical, Vulture. She has also written criticism for Time Out New York, which she worked for fifteen years, 4Columns.org, Artforum, Art in America, and The Village Voice.

She is a member of both the Hewes Design Award committee and the New York Drama Critics Circle, and she was co-awarded the 2017-2018 George Jean Nathan Award for theatre criticism.