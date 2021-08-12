Theatre Communications Group Announces New Officers for Board of Directors







Theatre Communications Group has announced new trustees and an updated list of officers for its board of directors. Joining the board are: Hanay Geiogamah (he/him), professor of theater/professor of American Indian Studies, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, UCLA American Indian Studies University of California at Los Angeles and artistic director, The American Indian Dance Theater, Los Angeles, CA; and Merrique Jenson (she/her), director of SocialScope Productions, Director of Transformations Youth Organization, Kansas City, MO. Returning to the board will be Ralph Bryan (he/him), managing director-Investments, Bryan-Billauer-Kozo Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, La Jolla, CA.

Nikkole Salter (she/her), actress, playwright, educator, and arts advocate, Bloomfield, NJ, will remain as chair on a slate that includes three vice-chairs: Snehal Desai (he/him), producing artistic director; East West Players, Los Angeles, CA; Eileen J. Morris (she/her), artistic director, The Ensemble Theatre, Houston, TX; and John Fontillas (he/him), planner, architect, partner; H3, New York, NY. Remaining as treasurer and secretary respectively are Angela Lee Gieras (she/her), executive director; Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kansas City, MO and Lisa Portes (she/her), head of directing, The Theatre School at DePaul University, Chicago, IL.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hanay, Merrique, and Ralph to the TCG board at this exciting moment of reopening and reimagining our field," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "They join a dynamic group of trustees, led by Nikkole Salter as chair, who are working with TCG's staff and the field to advance our new mission: to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Drawing from their experience and leadership, TCG will continue to align our programs and operations with our new mission, moving forward with strength and responsiveness into this new era."

"Committed to supporting TCG's promotion of a just and thriving national theatre ecology, the board is poised to work with the solvency of Teresa's vision and the ingenuity of the TCG staff to open a new organizational chapter and take the next evolutionary step in our invaluable service to the health and well-being of the field," said board chair Nikkole Salter.

Returning board members include: May Adrales (she/her), artistic director, The Lark, New York, NY; Raymond Bobgan (he/they), executive artistic director, Cleveland Public Theatre, Cleveland, OH; Jeremy B. Cohen (he/him), producing artistic director, Playwrights' Center, Minneapolis, MN; Will Davis (he/him), director and choreographer; New York, NY; Snehal Desai (he/him), producing artistic director, East West Players, Los Angeles, CA; Kelvin Dinkins Jr. (he/him), assistant dean/general manager, Yale School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre, New Haven, CT; Teresa Eyring (she/her), executive director, Theatre Communications Group, New York, NY; John Fontillas (he/him), planner, architect, partner; H3, New York, NY; Nataki Garrett (she/her), artistic director; Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland, OR; Angela Lee Gieras (she/her), executive director; Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kansas City, MO; Derek Goldman (he/him), co-founding director, Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics; Director, playwright/adapter, professor, Georgetown University, Washington, DC; Jamie Herlich McIalwain (she/her), director of development, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle, WA; Laurie McCants (she/her), co-founder, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Bloomsburg, PA; Eileen J. Morris (she/her), artistic director, The Ensemble Theatre, Houston, TX; Lisa Portes (she/her), head of directing, The Theatre School at DePaul University, Chicago, IL; Ellen Richard (she/her), executive director, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach, CA; Anthony Rodriguez (he/him), co-founder and producing artistic director; Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville, GA; Nikkole Salter (she/her), actress, playwright, educator, and arts advocate, Bloomfield, NJ; Hana S. Sharif (she/her), artistic director; Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, St. Louis, MO; and Harold Steward (they/he), executive director and cultural strategist, The Theater Offensive, Boston, MA.

Members of TCG's board serve up to three two-year terms. Board officers serve terms of one-year, renewable, and concurrent with the fiscal year of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The current board will focus efforts on enacting TCG's recently approved strategic plan, which includes a transformational new vision for a governance ecology to support TCG's mission "to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecology." Learn more about the TCG Board here: https://circle.tcg.org/about/tcg-board.