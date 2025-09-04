TheaterWorksUSA Launches New Division, TWTheatricals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As TheaterWorksUSA approaches its 60th anniversary in 2027, they have announced the launch of TWTheatricals, a new division dedicated to creating fully produced, full-length works for multigenerational audiences. The initiative marks a major step forward for TWUSA, producing high-quality productions that engage audiences of all ages.

TWTheatricals' current slate includes:

TWTheatricals also provides co-production and partnership opportunities for theaters and producers, offering a pathway for ambitious new works to reach audiences nationwide.

"This is an exciting milestone for TheaterWorksUSA," said Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director. "TWTheatricals represents a new chapter in our mission-bringing fully produced, full-length productions with high-quality production values to multigenerational audiences, while expanding opportunities for theaters and producers to collaborate with us."

For more information, visit https://twtheatricals.com/





