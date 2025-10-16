Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'Is Theater As Gay-Friendly As We Think?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited will present an upcoming town hall, Queery: Is Theater As Gay-Friendly As We Think?, set for Tuesday, October 21, starting at 6:30PM at Polaris North Studio.

Co-hosted by Dennis Corsi, associate artistic director of TOSOS, director of new works and co-founder of Live & In Color, former artistic director of the Fresh Fruit Festival; Ariel Estrada, actor, singer, producer, and founder/executive artistic director of Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander performing artists; Irene Gandy, publicist (the only black female member of ATPAM with over 100 Broadway shows to her credit), producer (with Jeffrey Richards for over 3 decades: Tony winner The Gershwins Porgy and Bess, plus Lady Day at the Emerson Bar & Grill with Audra Macdonald, The Great Society, American Son, China Doll, Fiddler on the Roof and Tony winner You Can't Take It With You revival), and winner of the 2020 "Tony Honors Excellence in Theatre" Award; Blair Russell, producer (Lizard Boy at Edinburgh Fringe & Off-Broadway, DIVA: Live From Hell! at Edinburgh Fringe & Off West End, Pop Off, Michelangelo!, David and Katie Get Remarried and Jackie!!! at Edinburgh Fringe; Broadway: Tony nominated Slave Play; off-Broadway: STILL, Sweeney Todd revival). Facilitated by TRU executive director Bob Ost. For more information, click here.

TRU monthly conversations continue about issues of current cultural significance, with a particular focus on the currently beleaguered concepts of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. It's easy to dismiss being gay as not being a burning issue in a business that has a large gay population, but we know from experience that there are theaters that discourage writers from submitting gay-themed works because they think their audiences won't be interested. Do producers who are gay gravitate towards works that are gay themed? Is it any more or less difficult to get these shows into production? Are there compromises made in an effort to not offend audiences? Are gay women viewed and treated differently than gay men? We'll explore whatever gaps in parity there might be in navigating the theater business, and whether being gay limits opportunities or relegates us to a "separate but equal" corner of the arts.

TRU offers this as an opportunity for everyone to learn from actual experiences and find ways to support each other while exploring initiatives that might bring us closer to genuine respect and acceptance. All attendees are welcome to participate in this conversation.

Doors open at 6:30pm for networking and roundtable introductions of everyone in the room. The Open Forum will start at 7:00pm. Free for members of TRU, Polaris North and members of LPTW; $15 for non-members (with a $5 ticket option available to anyone who needs it). Please use the bright red reservation box here on our web page, or email or phone at least a day in advance (or much sooner): e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com

Panelists

Dennis Corsi is a queer director specializing in new work development and queer work. As a certified health & wellness coach, he fosters rehearsal rooms that prioritize well-being. His directing style is fast-paced and bold. Transitions are rehearsed as much as the rest of the play. His casting always prioritizes diversity and inclusion. Dennis is currently studying ASL. His dream is to one day stage a killer exorcism. Dennis is the Artistic Director of the Fresh Fruit Festival, which develops and presents theatre by queer artists. He is the Director of New Works at Live & In Color, a creative incubator developing new plays and musicals celebrating diversity. Dennis is the co-director of the Chesley Chambers reading series at TOSOS, NYC's oldest and longest-producing LGBTQ+ theater company. Dennis is an alumnus of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, Directors Lab West, and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Observership program. Associate Member SDC. www.denniscorsi.com

Ariel Estrada is Webby Award-winning producer, actor, writer, and advocate for Asian American Pacific Islander performing artists. As an actor, he has performed on television, film, commercials, digital media, and Off-, and Off-Off-Broadway. As a producer, Ariel is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director for Leviathan Lab, a nonprofit creative studio for Asian American performing artists. As an arts administrator, he is the Associate Director of the Theatre Program at Fordham University, and the Marketing & Membership Director for the Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists. His leadership has been recognized by artEquity, New York Foundation for the Arts, and Theatre Communications Group. arielestrada.com | leviathanlab.com | LI: /arielestrada

Irene Gandy is the only Black female member of ATPAM (Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers) on Broadway. She has been a press agent works with Jeffrey Richards Associates. She is a Tony-Award winning producer on Broadway for The Gershwin's' Porgy and Bess and was a producer for Lady Day At Emerson Bar and Grill starring Audra MacDonald. She was also co -producer with Voza Rivers of the National tour of the South-African musical Serafina. Gandy's recent productions include American Son starring Kerry Washington China Dollstarring Al Pacino, Fiddler on the Roof ,You Can't Take It With You, starring James Earl Jones and Sylvia starring Matthew Broderick. Gandy began her career in 1968 as a publicist with Douglas Turner Ward and Robert Hooks' Negro Ensemble Company. Since then, she has worked on over 100 Broadway shows including , Glengarry Glen Ross, Radio Golf, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Smokey Joe's Care, Lena Horne: The Lady and her Music, Patti LaBelle on Broadway, The Wiz. In addition to her work in theatre, she was Associate Director of Special Markets for CBS Records, working with such artists as Earth, Wind and Fire, The Jacksons, Patti LaBelle, The Isley Brothers, and many others. Gandy was the Press Consultant for the National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta and the 30th Anniversary of Harlem Week. Gandy is the recipient of the 1997 National Action Network's "Woman of Excellence Award" the 2007 Vanguard Award from Black to Broadway Productions, the 2004 Black Public Relations Society Award, 2013 "Inspire in New York" Award, 2015 Pioneer Award for BLACK PRIDE NYC and the 2015 Café Mocha "Salute Her" "Media Legend Award." In 2017, She was the received the "Project 1 Voice Lifetime Achievement"; "HARLEM WEEK Vivian Robinson Arts and Culture; and "Life Changers" presented by WNBA for inspiring, transforming and empowering others. In 2018 she was honored with Vivian Robinson/AUDELCO "Pioneer Award"; and in 2019 she was honored with the NAACP-LGBQT David Weaver Prize for Excellance in the Arts. She currently serves on the board of City College for the Arts, HARLEM WEEK and The New Heritage Theatre. In 2008, she became the first female press agent to be immortalized with a Sardis caricature. Gandy recently launched the Irene Gandy Fur Collection designed by Mr. Pete and was featured in the 2015 August issue of Vogue Magazine.

Blair Russell is a producer who specializes in developing new works for the theatre. Recent projects include the off-Broadway play Still with Melissa Gilbert which he found at a TRU Speed Date, new musical Lizard Boy which has been performed in 4 countries including Off-Broadway, For Tonight, which premiered in concert on the West End at the Adelphi Theatre, DIVA: Live From Hell! (Edinburgh, Off West End), and Pop Off, Michelangelo!(Edinburgh, Off West End). He was a producer on Slave Play which held the record for most Tony-nominated play in history, is developing the new musical Salem which has over 50k followers on social media, and executive produced the first two concept albums in the EPIC series which have over 150 million streams globally. Other projects as co-producer / investor include The Wiz (National Tour/Broadway 2024), Sweeney Todd (Immersive Off-Broadway 2017), and Gypsy with Imelda Staunton (West End 2014). Blair is Co-Chair of the Board of The New Harmony Project and a member of the Board of Trustees of Goodspeed Musicals and SPACE. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a BFA in Technical Theatre/Stage Management.





