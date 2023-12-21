Theater Resources Unlimited Opens Submissions for TRUSPEAK: HEAR OUR VOICES







A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is planning a fourth edition of TRUSPEAK, an evening of short plays rethought for filmed presentation. Originally created as a benefit gala during shutdown, TRUSPEAK has proven to be so successful (many of the short films have since won awards and mention in film festivals around the world) that TRU is now producing it as an event on its own, tentatively scheduled for September 2024. For more information, please visit https://truonline.org/truspeak-hear-our-voices-2024/.

TRU is seeking scripts – plays as well as musicals – that deal with current social issues. BLM, gay rights, women's rights, global warming, gender expansion, gun control – whatever is important to you. We are particularly interested in plays that explore issues of Equity/Diversity/Inclusion. So much has happened in the last year and we hope you have written about it. Your show should run no more than 15 minutes and be suitable for virtual presentation, understanding that tech experts and editors can work wonders in this filmed medium. We will offer dramaturgical consultation and help find you a director, producer and technologist with whom to collaborate. All plays will be recorded and edited to use the medium to best advantage. We encourage submissions from writers of color and are open to submissions by all writers.

We are looking for whatever inspires you to create a monolog or small-cast play or musical that touches on a topic of social concern that is personally and socially meaningful. Please send submissions and any inquiries to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com - open submissions, deadline 12/31/23. Please remove your name and identifying information from your script, but include your name, title of play and contact information in the email, and tell us the current social issue your play touches on.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

