Theater Resources Unlimited Announces July Panel via Zoom

Theater Resources Unlimited will present the July Panel Adapt and Survive: How the Arts Are Outwitting COVID on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 via Zoom. Networking begins at 7pm and the panel starts at 7:30pm. Reserve a spot on the event page at truonline.org/events/adapt-and-survive or by emailing TRUStaff1@gmail.com and you will be put on a list to receive the Zoom link.

A message from Bob Ost, executive director of TRU:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being rescheduled while we wait for the all clear. To help bridge the gap of social distancing, this panel will be held virtually via Zoom. Email TRUStaff1@gmail.com to be added to the invitation list and join our community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

With guest speakers: choreographer/director Denis Jones (Tony nominations for Tootise and Holiday Inn, also Honeymoon in Vegas), producer Brian Moreland (The Sound Inside, The Lifespan of a Fact, Sea Wall/A Life; upcoming: American Buffalo with Laurence Fishburne, Blue with Leslie Uggams); artistic producer Donna Trinkoff of Amas Musical Theatre (Romeo & Bernadette: A Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, The Other Josh Cohen, Wanda's World, Zanna Don't, Lone Star Love).

We all hit the panic button when COVID struck and social distancing made live theater - and life - unsafe. How did individual artists and theater professionals adapt to this new normal? Was it a slow process or did they manage to pivot right away? What were the steps that led them from hopelessness and helplessness to some form of action and productivity, and what have they learned along the way? And what are the best guesses about a timeframe for returning to theater as we know it, and what might be the long-term impact of this period of isolated performance on our business?

Zoom room opens at 7:00pm for networking and roundtable introductions of attendees - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. Panel starts at 7:30pm. Free for TRU members; pay what you can, everyone else - to keep TRU up and running (and yes, you may click the button for a free ticket). Please use the bright red reservation box on our web page, or email TRUStaff1@gmail.com to be put on the invite list. (Note: Zoom space is limited so RSVP early.)

Brian Moreland A Creative Producer, Brian is one of five Black producers on Broadway. Credits include The Lifespan of A Fact with Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, Sea Wall/ A Life with Jake Gyllenhaal. Upcoming: American Buffalo with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss, BLUE directed by Tony Winner Phylicia Rashad.

Donna Trinkoff is the artistic producer of Amas Musical Theatre, New York City's award-winning pioneer in equity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people in the New York area. Since 1994, Donna has produced the original musicals Romeo & Bernadette: A Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou, The Red Eye of Love, The Other Josh Cohen, Triassic Parq! Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, Magpie, Stormy Weather: The Lena Horne Story, Zanna, Don't!, Latin Heat, From My Hometown, Langston Hughes' Little Ham, 4 Guys Named José, Rollin' on the T.O.B.A., among others, and she has presented over 90 original musicals in the Amas Musical Theatre Lab. As Starry Night Productions, Donna presented the Off-Broadway premiere of SILENCE! The Musical (Christopher Gattelli, Hunter Bell, Jon & Al Kaplan), the unauthorized parody of the iconic film "The Silence of the Lambs" to critical acclaim, sold-out houses and a two-year run. SILENCE! won the Off Broadway Alliance Award and the Obie Award for Best Musical and was named as one of the 'Top 10 Plays of the Year' by TIME Magazine. Donna was an associate artistic director at the Cabaret and Performance Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Center in CT. She holds a BA in English and Theatre from SUNY Binghamton, is a graduate of The National Theatre Institute, and she received a Certificate of Merit from the Drama Studio in London.

Dennis Jones is a two-time Tony Award nominated director and choreographer whose work has been seen on Broadway, across the country and around the world. On Broadway, Denis received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critic's Circle and Chita Rivera nominations for both Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, and choreographed the Broadway production of Honeymoon in Vegas. Denis' range of recent work includes three New York City Center ENCORES! productions (including the critically-acclaimed Paint Your Wagon), LA Opera's Eurydice (soon to be featured at New York's Metropolitan Opera), Signature Theatre's brand new production of A Chorus Line, The Public Theatre's Shakespeare In The Park production of The Tempest and the Broadway-bound new musicals Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz and Piece of My Heart, The Bern Berns Story and Dangerous the Musical. He has been proud to work with many of America's most prominent regional theaters including Paper Mill Playhouse (Mary Poppins, Smokey Joe's Cafe), The Kennedy Center (How to Succeed, Bye Bye Birdie, upcoming), Williamstown Theatre Festival (Forum, She Loves Me), Hartford Stage (The Flamingo Kid), The MUNY (42nd Street, Chicago), The Goodman (The Music Man) Goodspeed Musicals (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Band Geeks), The Maltz Jupiter (Chicago, La Cage), Seattle 5th Ave (Elf, Damn Yankees), and The Marriott Theatre (Honeymoon in Vegas, Holiday Inn).







