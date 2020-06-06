The Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association and Live Design Magazine Announce June Zooms

Today, TSDCA and Live Design Magazine have announced their partnership in presenting June Zooms, a new weekly online seminar series with a focus on educating the theatre community and the general public of the various job functions of those working in theatre sound.

Beginning June 9, these seminars will be presented every Tuesday through the month of June on TSDCA's Zoom channel, and recordings of these seminars will be available for later viewing on both TSDCA and Live Design's websites. All seminars are open to the public.

June 9 - Production Audio For Commercial Theatre

1pm EDT panel will feature audio engineers Simon Matthews (Frozen), Corrine Livingston (Public Theater) and Daniel Lundberg (Jagged Little Pill), and will be moderated by Ken Goodwin (Emojiland). Discussion will focus around this often-misunderstood but essential audio job in commercial theatre.

June 16 - Regional Sound Supervisors

1pm EDT panel will feature sound supervisors Martha Wegener (Steppenwolf Theatre), Sam Lerner (formerly of The American Repertory Theater) and Amy Wedel (Center Stage Baltimore), and will be moderated by Ken Goodwin. Discussion will focus around how designers can be better prepared for their first jobs at regional theatres.

June 23 - Building A Sound Team For Musicals

Special 5pm EDT panel will be introduced by Abe Jacob ("Godfather Of Sound"), and will feature sound designers Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton) and Jessica Paz (Hadestown). This special presentation is presented as part of the upcoming return of Broadway Sound Master Classes, and as part of TSDCA's Annual Meeting week, with more details to be announced soon. Discussion will focus around how sound designers pick their teams for Broadway musicals, and who those team members are.

June 30 - Mixing A Musical - For The Non-Sound Person

1pm EDT panel will be led by audio engineer Liz Coleman (The Band's Visit), and moderated by sound designer Alex Neumann (Hello, Dolly!). Discussion will focus around how sound engineers do their job, and what goes into mixing a musical.

To sign up for any of these panels, please head to tsdca.org/2020/06/june-zooms/ and fill out the information requested. Call-in info will be emailed directly to all participants.







