The Shubert Organization Reveals 2025 Artistic Circle Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shubert Organization is introducing the members of its 2025 Artistic Circle. Since its inception in 2021, the program has supported eight outstanding producers developing an impressive range of work. This year’s cohort will consist of three members, Miranda Gohh, George Strus and Cynthia J Tong.



In 2021, The Shubert Organization launched The Artistic Circle, an initiative to provide assistance to BIPOC theatre producers with projects geared toward the commercial arenas of Broadway and Off-Broadway.



About the Artistic Circle Members

Miranda Gohh

Named a “2022 Woman to Watch on Broadway” by the Broadway Women’s Fund, Miranda Gohh is a Tony Award-nominated producer originally from Providence, RI.



She is the Founder of Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC), a non-profit organization that empowers the next generation of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) producers through education, training, and mentorship. She is also a Co-Founder of The Industry Standard Group (TISG), the first BIPOC-led commercial theatre investment and producing organization.



Currently, Miranda serves as the Associate Producer at Mike Bosner Productions (Shucked). She has previously worked with Davenport Theatrical Enterprises (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Harmony, The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, Joy), Stairwell Productions (The Interestings, Dana H., Is This A Room, What the Constitution Means to Me), P3 Productions (How to Dance in Ohio, Gun & Powder), and FourthWall Theatrical (The Lonely Few). Broadway producing credits include: Suffs (Tony nomination and OCC Award), Cabaret (Tony nomination), Tony and Emmy Award winner Alex Edelman's Just For Us, Here Lies Love, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, and KPOP. Off-Broadway: Lead Producer of the Obie Award-winning production of Circle Jerk.



Miranda is an Associate Member of The Broadway League and is a recipient of the Gatchell and Neufeld Award (2022) and the Rising Star Fellowship (2019-2020). A graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Wesleyan University, she is also a proud member of Gold House, a non-profit organization advocating for Asian and Pacific Islander representation in media and business.



George Strus (they/them) is a Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning non-binary Latiné producer and dramaturg based in New York. They founded Breaking the Binary Theatre: a new work development and community building hub for transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatermakers. They are also the Founding CEO of theatrical production company Benson Drive Productions, developing projects like Amber Ruffin’s BIGFOOT and others to be announced. George's co-producing credits include ILLINOISE, OH MARY!, ROMEO + JULIET, Stephen Sondheim's HERE WE ARE, and more. They were awarded the 2024 Prince Fellowship and are an Associate Member of The Broadway League. They are thrilled to be joining the 2025 Shubert Artistic Circle alongside two of the best in the biz: Cynthia J. Tong and Miranda Gohh. www.georgestrus.com



Cynthia J Tong

Cynthia J. Tong (she/hers) is a Tony Award-nominated Asian American creative producer. She’s worked on the producing teams of over 25 projects including musicals, plays, concerts, fundraisers, and one over-the-phone theatrical experience during quarantine. Projects span from productions on Broadway, off-Broadway, in U.S. regional theaters and in the U.K.



As a Producer at Tom Kirdahy Productions, Cynthia is currently working on the critically-acclaimed Broadway revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald, the upcoming new Broadway musical Just in Time starring Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin, and The Bedwetter, a new musical based on the memoir by comedian Sarah Silverman.



Additionally, she is an adjunct professor at Montclair State University, and a co-founder of The Industry Standard Group a BIPOC-led organization innovating Broadway by creating new pathways to investment and producing [https://theindustrystandardgroup.com/]. Through the Broadway League, she was part of the Rising Stars Program (2022), received the Gatchell-Neufeld Grant (2023) and she is currently a Broadway League Fellow Member (2023-2025). Cynthia is also a Producing Fellow alum of WP Theater’s 2020-2022 Lab.



Past co-producing credits: The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nom., Drama Desk Award); NEW YORK, NEW YORK (Tony Award nom.); the Hadestown West End & National Tour (with ReACT Entertainment). Select highlights from other producing projects: Drama League Award-nominated A Thousand Ways by 600 Highwaymen and LORDES (New Ohio Theatre, 2019).



Her artistic roots are in dance & movement, having spent the first 23 years of her life in the studio. Prior to working in theater, she worked in retail, childcare, education, and pharmaceutical advertising. Originally from Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles. Proud alum of Wesleyan University (B.A., Sociology). www.cynthiajtong.com / Instagram: @cinnabunny24

Comments





