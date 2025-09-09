The Commercial Theater Institute Reveals Dates and Registration For Intensive and Deep Dive Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI) in partnership with The Broadway League and TDF has announced the dates for its flagship programs: the 3 Day Intensive and the 12 Week Deep Dive Program.

3 Day Intensive

The 3 Day Intensive will be held over November 7 - 9, 2025 at Studio Seaview. This foundational program consists of seminars and panels taught by leading industry professionals and the topics covered will include the vocabulary of commercial theatre, how to analyze a commercial offering and an overview of theatre marketing.

The 3 Day Intensive is intended for theatre professionals seeking to build their fundamental understanding of commercial theater. The program will include two networking opportunities at Bar Petra, located within Studio Seaview.

The CTI 3 Day Intensive is proudly supported by our sponsors, The Nederlander Organization, The Pekoe Group, The Araca Group, The John Gore Organization, Loeb & Loeb, and Situation Interactive.

Early Bird Registration is now open for the 3 Day Intensive.

Early bird registration: $550* (ending October 1, 2025)

Regular registration: $600* (from October 1, 2025)

*Please note that if price is a barrier for entry for you, we do have a limited number of subsidised registrations available. For more information, please contact info@commercialtheaterinstitute.com. REGISTER HERE

“The Commercial Theater Institute plays a vital role in cultivating the next generation of producers and industry leaders,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “We’re proud to partner with TDF in offering participants unparalleled access to the knowledge, skills, and connections they need to navigate and succeed in the commercial theatre industry.”

The 12 Week Deep Dive Program

Another key component of the CTI programming is The 12 Week Deep Dive Program will take place weekly at the Broadway League from January 12, 2026 to March 30, 2026.

This advanced program is limited to 26 participants on an application basis, and it provides an in-depth and rigorous analysis of all aspects of the commercial theatre industry. Each session focuses on a specific topic(s) and is led by industry professionals with expertise in the relevant area(s). The 12 Week Deep Dive is intended for mid-career theatre professionals who are looking to further their professional development and knowledge. We highly recommend that you have participated in a CTI 3 Day Intensive before applying to the 12 Week Deep Dive.

Applications will open after November 1, 2025. More information can be found on our website.

“We are so excited to continue supporting CTI and the next generation of theatre leadership, in partnership with The Broadway League," said Deeksha Gaur, Executive Director of TDF. “In particular, TDF's focus is on building the diverse and inclusive audience of the future, and CTI continues to be a remarkable opportunity for the future leaders of our industry to come together, learn, and share ideas about how to make the arts more available, more welcoming, and more accessible as a shared experience that benefits us all.”

CTI is led by Victoria Bailey and Sue Frost, and co-curated by Theatre Production Specialists, Gillian Fu and Natalie Gershtein.





