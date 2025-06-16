The Broadway Teachers Workshop Launches The Director’s Toolkit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Teachers Workshop has launched The Director’s Toolkit, an all-in-one guide to your next production. This serves as a playbook for transforming how you conceptualize, design, and manage your next show!

Twelve workshops make up this comprehensive program which is tailored for middle school and high school theatre teachers eager to spark their creativity and take their productions to the next level.

This virtual program can be viewed live July 7 – 9 , 2025 or watched on demand for an entire year, with handouts and worksheets to keep you organized and on track throughout the process.

The 12 Online Workshops & Resources

The first six sessions will help you develop your approach:

Your Origin Story – How to pick a property and develop a concept. Why this project? Why now? Why here? What resonates?

Your Elevator Pitch – How to communicate your concept. Who’s your audience? Who needs to be enrolled? Who will make it better/clearer/more theatrical?

Going Down the Rabbit Hole – Research! And lots of it! What are you finding that substantiates/clarifies/heightens your original ideas? What words/images/websites become part of your foundation to share with others?

Your Design Development Approach – How do you put what you envision into the minds/hearts/hands of others? What are you bringing to the conversation? How does this collaboration start?

The Casting Call – Who are you looking for? Who do you have? How do you both innovate and use your resources? If you choose to open up the boundaries of gender, culture, and age of characters – how does this affect the original text?

The Room Where It Happens – We’ll explore rehearsal techniques, blocking ideas, schedules and processes which expedite, clarify, and bolster your journey to opening night!

The second six sessions will cover a variety of related topics to help support your production:

Stage Management: Explore best practices for scheduling, creating calling scripts, organizing onstage and backstage traffic, developing run sheets and prop bibles for maximum efficiency – and find joy in the process!

Scenic Design: This session will discuss how to best to outfit your own theatre space. We will discuss the principles of important scenic conventions and tease out exactly why they are practical and useful. Theatre-specific construction materials, potential alternatives for budget-conscious productions, and growing a stock of essential goods and key reusable elements will all be covered.

Social Media: Learn how to promote your shows using social media as a driver of audience engagement, student participation and community enthusiasm.

New Technologies: Explore new technology and methods for organizing and scheduling your rehearsals, tech and performances.

New Repertoire with Music Theatre International

Meet The Artist: A Fireside Chat with a Renowned Broadway Performer

Comments





