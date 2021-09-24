The Broadway Education Alliance and WPBS-TV to Partner on SHOWSTOPPERS!







The Broadway Education Alliance, a New York based 501.c3 organization, and WPBS-TV, a PBS LearningMedia Content Contributor, will co-present a 5-part series of educational workshops called At This Stage @ SHOWSTOPPERS!

Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen designed to showcase the process of turning a two dimensional design to the three dimensional costume. Each session is a demonstration of S.T.E.A.M. education-defined as Arts integration into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math studies - which research studies have shown to significantly improve student achievement and teacher efficacy. Students from over a dozen schools throughout New York state and other parts of the country will participate in the five 35-minute live online sessions that are being presented on Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29.

The series furthers the educational mission of The Costume Industry Coalition who produced SHOWSTOPPERS! to elevate and support its membership of independent businesses and artisans who create, supply, and care for costumes for every facet of live entertainment, television and film. Each educational session is moderated by Stephfond Brunson, host of WPBS Weekly: Inside the Stories. In addition to his role as host of this weekly program, Brunson is an actor, theatre choreographer and costume enthusiast He will bring his knowledge and enthusiasm to introduce high school students to expert artisans who will discuss and demonstrate their craft, illuminating the wide range of careers in costume design and construction from concept to performance.

Feature theatrical artists include:

Julz Kroboth, artisan and expert dyer on THE SCIENCE OF COLOR: Dyeing on Broadway

Mio Guberinic, founder of Mio Design Studio on 3D TECHNOLOGY LIVE: Printing Costumes

Aaron Hartnett and Robyn Coffey, co-founders of Hat Rabbit Studio on ENGINEERING DESIGN: Wearable Accessories

Bethany Itterly, founder of Bethany Joy Costumes on PATTERN MATH: Costumes by the Numbers

Brian Blythe, co-founder of John Kristiansen New York Inc., on The ART: The Artists in Process

"Showstoppers illuminates the expertise and artistry of designers, artisans and makers whose work gives shape and dimension to the stories told on stage and in film," says Susan Lee, founder of the Broadway Education Alliance, Inc. "The exhibit provided an unprecedented opportunity to showcase world-class professionals whose stories will give students insight into the wide range of creative careers that exist in the world today."

"WPBS is delighted to partner with the Broadway Education Alliance and the Costume Industry Coalition on this exciting and innovative learning opportunity," comments Mark Prasuhn, President/General Manager, WPBS-TV, Watertown, NY. "Education is central to our mandate, and we have recently refocused our efforts towards integrative learning approaches such as STEAM, which have been shown to improve student outcomes and which we believe may be especially helpful in engaging student populations who have historically been underrepresented in STEM studies and careers."

WPBS will package content into classroom segments with accompanying curriculum materials and a recording of all five sessions and accompanying lesson plans will be available at www.showstoppersnyc.com.

SHOWSTOPPERS! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen runs through October 31st at 234 West 42nd Street, New York City.