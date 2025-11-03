The Avon Theatre Film Center Honors Clive Davis With The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avon Theatre Film Center celebrated an extraordinary night of music, film, and legacy at its 2025 Lifetime Achievement Gala honoring Clive Davis, the legendary record producer and five-time GRAMMY Award winner whose influence has shaped generations of artists.

The sold-out event on October 14th featured live performances, heartfelt tributes, and a star-studded celebration of Davis's almost six-decade music career. Highlights included:

Musical performances by Ryan Shaw ("Bridge Over Troubled Water"), Mandy Gonzalez ("Don't Cry Out Loud"), Paul Shaffer ("Piano Man"), and Capathia Jenkins ("I Will Always Love You"), with Todd Ellison serving as music director.

Video tributes from Barbra Streisand, Martha Stewart, Melissa Manchester, and Steve Wonder honored Davis's unmatched contributions to the industry.

Presentation of the award by Pat Houston, Whitney Houston's sister-in-law, who delivered an emotional tribute recognizing Davis's enduring mentorship and his pivotal role in shaping Whitney Houston's career.

The evening concluded with all performers joining together for a moving rendition of "That's What Friends Are For," bringing the audience to its feet in celebration of friendship, artistry, and shared history.

Proceeds from the gala support the Avon Theatre's nonprofit mission to present independent, foreign, and documentary films, and to expand its educational and cultural programming in the heart of downtown Stamford.

In addition to the live event, the Avon's online auction remains open through Tuesday October 28, offering exclusive items, experiences, and collectibles to benefit the theatre. Bidding details can be found by clicking here.





